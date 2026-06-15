Stormers Crash In York Finale

Published on June 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







After four wins in this week's series against the York Revolution, three of which were down to the wire, the six-game series ended with the sound of Revs homers leaving Penn Medicine Park.

York slugged five homers on the way to a 14-6 victory over the Stormers in the Sunday matinee contest.

With the loss, the Stormers fell back into a first place tie with Hagerstown with 15 games remaining in the first half. The two clubs go head-to-head for the final three games of the half, June 30-July 2 at Meritus Park.

Brandon Lewis led the attack with a pair of three-run homers while Austin Bates, Brian Rey and Tomo Otosaka tacked on solo shots.

The three solo homers and Lewis' first all came off Luke Albright (5-4) within a span of 11 batters from the third through the fifth inning. The right-hander worked seven innings yielding seven hits and the six runs. He walked two and struck out three.

On this particular day, that was no match for York lefty Braden Scott (3-3). Tuesday night's losing pitcher spun seven shutout innings on two singles and three walks while adding six strikeouts to his league leading total.

After the starters exited the game, two beleaguered bullpens surrendered huge innings. York put eight runs on the board in the top of the eighth on seven hits. Bates' two-run single broke the game wide open, and Lewis, the league home run leader, crushed his second of the day onto the left field hillside for a 14-0 edge.

Once again, the Stormers would not go away quietly in the ninth. They scored six runs, taking full advantage of a two-out throwing error by shortstop Andrew Ramirez on a potential game-ending double play. Tyler Miller singled home a pair, and Nick Lucky followed with a two-run homer to right, cutting the lead to 14-6. Evan Ulrich kept the game alive with a two-out single before Josh Mollerus entered the game and won the rematch from Thursday night's walkoff shot, retiring Jalen Battles on a fly ball to the warning track in right center.

Lancaster heads to Long Island for a six-game series against the Ducks beginning Tuesday night. Fans may follow the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Lucky is 25-for-52 (.481) in his last 14 games...Miller has 56 RBI in 47 games played...Lewis had the sixth multi-homer game against Lancaster pitching in the last 10 contests...It was his second...David Smith doubled in the ninth to extend a hitting streak to seven games...Lancaster added first baseman Nate Martorella to the roster prior to the game...He was recently released by the Miami Marlins out of Class AAA Jacksonville.







Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2026

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