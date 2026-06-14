Blue Crabs Close Series with 7-3 Win over Ducks

Published on June 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (33-15) finished an impressive week with a 7-3 win over the Long Island Ducks (26-22) on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Blue Crabs won the series over the Ducks, five games to one. Ian Kahaloa provided his third quality start of the season while Jackson Loftin and Carlos Rojas both hit home runs for Southern Maryland. The magic number for the Blue Crabs to clinch a first half championship is now nine games.

While Southern Maryland hit a leadoff home run last night, it was Long Island's turn in the top of the first inning. Chris Roller pulled a solo home run into left field on the second pitch of the game from Kahaloa to give the Ducks an early 1-0 lead.

The Blue Crabs answered in the bottom of the second inning. Against Long Island starting pitcher Nolan Clenney, Loftin hit a 378-foot solo home run to left field, his second consecutive game with a homer. The Crabs loaded the bases with three straight two-out singles, but Clenney worked out of the jam to keep the game tied at 1-1.

The Crabs stole a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Loftin reached base on a walk to start the inning and then moved to third base on a balk and an error by Clenney. Danny Bautista Jr. drove him in with a sacrifice fly to center field to put Southern Maryland in front, 2-1.

Another Ducks miscue helped the Blue Crabs score again in the bottom of the fifth inning. With runners on first and third base with two outs, a fielding error by Long Island third baseman Gavin Collins allowed Brody Fahr to score to double the Southern Maryland lead to 3-1.

Long Island got a run back in the top of the sixth inning. After Jorge Bonifacio hit a double to start the inning, he scored on a Roller RBI single to get the Ducks back within a run, 3-2.

Kahaloa recorded his first quality start since May 5 at Gastonia. He allowed two runs over six innings pitched on three hits and no walks with two strikeouts.

Blue Crabs relief pitcher Rafi Vazquez entered in the top of the eighth inning with a one-run lead, but he was unable to hold the Ducks in check. Jacob Robson hit a solo home run to end Vazquez's scoreless innings streak at 24.0 innings and to tie the game at 3-3.

Southern Maryland counterpunched in the bottom of the eighth inning. Two walks by Long Island relief pitcher Buddy Reed put traffic on the basepaths. Bautista Jr. gave the Blue Crabs the lead back with an RBI single. Rojas followed with a 391-foot three-run home run to left center field, his second homer of the year, to put the Crabs up 7-3.

Blue Crabs relief pitcher Endrys Briceno tossed a scoreless ninth inning to finish off a third consecutive win for Southern Maryland.

The Blue Crabs travel to Pennsylvania to face the York Revolution for a six-game series, starting on Tuesday, June 16. First pitch is at 6:30 pm. Keith Noonan will have the call on Dugout TV. To watch the games or to purchase a subscription, click here.

The Blue Crabs return home to Regency Furniture Stadium to begin a six-game series against the High Point Rockers on Tuesday, June 23. First pitch is at 6:35 pm. To purchase tickets, click here.

Tuesdays at Regency Furniture Stadium are Silver Sluggers days. Starting at just $45, the Silver Sluggers Membership is the perfect plan for fans who love great baseball, great company, and a fun weekday tradition. Designed especially for our 55+ fan community, this popular program gives members a seat for every Tuesday remaining home game during the 2026 season. Enjoy consistent game days, early start times, and a welcoming social atmosphere that makes every Tuesday at the ballpark something to look forward to.







Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2026

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