Legends Rally Falls Short as Ghost Peppers Claim 12-8 Victory in Series Finale

Published on June 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers used a seven-run fourth inning to power past the Lexington Legends, 12-8, on Sunday afternoon at Legends Field, securing a victory and maintaining their chase in the Atlantic League's South Division.

Gastonia improves to 27-21 on the season after collecting 12 runs on 12 hits in a back-and-forth contest that featured 20 combined runs and 25 total hits.

The Ghost Peppers received another strong performance from right-hander Spencer Adams, who earned his league-leading seventh victory of the season. Adams worked six innings, allowing four runs on 11 hits while striking out 11 Lexington hitters. The veteran improved to 7-1 and lowered his workload burden on a bullpen that was called upon to finish the final three innings.

After Lexington took a 3-1 lead through three innings, Gastonia responded with its biggest offensive inning of the afternoon. The Ghost Peppers sent 11 batters to the plate during a seven-run fourth inning, turning a two-run deficit into an 8-3 advantage. Wade Kelly started the rally with an RBI double before Jace Rinehart delivered a two-run double. Gastonia continued to pressure Lexington pitching throughout the frame, capitalizing on walks and defensive miscues to seize control of the game.

Rinehart paced the offense with three hits, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Grant Lavigne added two hits and two RBIs, while Chandler Seagle delivered a two-run triple in the seventh inning that helped extend Gastonia's lead. Bryson Brigman scored three times and collected two hits, and Anthony Prato reached base twice, scored two runs, drove in one, and stole a pair of bases.

The Ghost Peppers showcased their aggressive style on the bases, swiping six stolen bases as a team. Prato led the way with two steals, while Brigman, Lavigne, Seagle, and Chris Proctor each added one.

Lexington made things interesting late, scoring four runs in the eighth inning to cut the deficit to 12-8. Curtis Terry drove in three runs for the Legends, while Andy Atwood homered and scored twice. However, Gastonia's bullpen held firm. Nate Peden entered with runners on base in the eighth and recorded two critical outs before McKinley Moore tossed a scoreless ninth inning to close out the victory.

The Legends fall to 21-27 on the season.

The Legends will now travel to High Point for a six-game series against the High Point Rockers beginning Tuesday night.

Lexington returns home on Tuesday, June 23rd, to begin a six-game series at Legends Field against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars.

Fans can purchase tickets at LexingtonLegends.com or watch live on Dugout TV.







Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.