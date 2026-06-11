Crabs Outduel Ducks in 9-7 Win

Published on June 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (30-14) outpaced the Long Island Ducks (25-19) for a 9-7 win on Wednesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Blue Crabs are the first team in the Atlantic League to reach 30 wins. Danny Bautista Jr. fueled the Crabs offense early with three RBI while Viandel Pena added two key RBI hits late in the game.

Long Island got their bats going early, as the first three hitters of the game notched hits against Blue Crabs starting pitcher Justin Sanchez. Anthony Garcia capped that stretch with an RBI single to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead before the Blue Crabs could come to the plate.

The Blue Crabs snapped back in the bottom of the second inning. Phillip Sikes and Ezequiel Pagan both reached on walks against Long Island starting pitcher Julian Minaya to start the inning. Bautista Jr. brought both home with a two-run single to left field, putting the Blue Crabs in the lead, 2-1.

The Ducks responded by scoring in each of the next two innings. Alsander Womack tied the game with an RBI groundout to tie the game in the third inning. In the top of the fourth inning, Kole Kaler hit an RBI single to give Long Island a 3-2 advantage.

Southern Maryland continued the back-and-forth in the bottom of the fourth inning. Pagan reached on a single, then a stolen base and balk moved him to third base. With two outs, Bautista drove him in with an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.

Sanchez had his best performance since moving into the starting rotation as he finished five innings for the first time. He allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits and three walks with one strikeout.

The Blue Crabs broke out on offense against Long Island relief pitcher Tanner Jacobsen in the bottom of the fifth inning. Pena put the Crabs back in front with an RBI double. Sikes added another RBI double and Ethan Wilson connected for a two-run single to extend Southern Maryland's advantage to 7-3.

The Ducks got three of those runs back in the top of the sixth inning. Jorge Bonifacio and Chris Roller each had an RBI double and Kaler added an RBI single to bring Long Island back within a run, 7-6.

Southern Maryland got some cushion back in the bottom of the sixth inning. Pena hit an RBI single and Taylor Darden lifted a sacrifice fly to extend the Blue Crabs' lead to 9-6.

The Ducks scored again in the top of the seventh inning as Marcus Chiu scored on a wild pitch. However, Blue Crabs relief pitcher Ethan Hammerberg got Jorge Bonifacio to ground out to end the inning, holding Southern Maryland's lead at 9-7.

Blue Crabs relief pitcher Endrys Briceno locked down the 47th save of his Atlantic League career with a perfect top of the ninth inning as Southern Maryland locked down a 9-7 win.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the Long Island Ducks on Thursday, June 11. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

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Atlantic League Stories from June 10, 2026

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