Homestand Highlights: May 26 - May 31

Published on June 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







It's a full week of fun at the ballpark as the Blue Crabs take on the Lancaster Stormers and Staten Island Ferry Hawks! From great promotions and unbeatable value to family-friendly experiences and postgame fireworks, there's something for everyone all week long.

Kick things off with Two Can Tuesday and $2 concession deals, support the community, and enjoy a great night of baseball. Man's best friends take center stage during our Woof Wednesday game, while Thirsty Thursday, presented by Craft Crush, brings drink specials and a lively atmosphere to start the weekend early. Friday night lights up with postgame fireworks and Decades Night with the fun going all weekend long with Mental Health Night on Saturday then wrapping up with Family Fun Day featuring Kids Eat Free, Kids Run the Bases and Player postgame autographs.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the action-grab your tickets and join us at the ballpark this week!

Tuesday, May 26 | 6:35 PM

vs. Lancaster Stormers

Silver Sluggers & Two Can Tuesday

Join us for a great night at the ballpark featuring Silver Sluggers and Two Can Tuesday!

Two Can Tuesday

Give back and get rewarded! Fans who bring two canned goods or new hygiene products will receive a FREE ticket to that night's game.

All donations benefit the Southern Maryland Food Bank, helping support families in our local community.

$2 Tuesday

Enjoy select concession items for just $2.00, making it one of the best value nights of the season.

Come out, enjoy the game, and make an impact!

Wednesday, may 27 | 6:35 PM

vs. Lancaster Stormers

Woof Wednesday

Join us for a special morning at the ballpark as students experience Blue Crabs baseball in a fun, engaging, and educational environment. It's the perfect blend of learning and live baseball!

Thursday, may 28 | 6:35 PM

vs. Lancaster Stormers

Thirsty Thursday presented by Craft Crush

Spend your Thursday nights with the Blue Crabs! Enjoy weekly drink specials, great vibes, and the perfect way to kick off your weekend early. This fan-favorite promotion brings together refreshing beverages, exciting baseball, and a lively atmosphere all night long.

Friday, may 29 | 6:35 PM

vs. Staten Island Ferry Hawks

Friday Night Fireworks & Decades Day

Kick off your weekend at the ballpark with Decades Day as we take in all the nostalgia from every decade!

Stick around after the game for postgame fireworks lighting up the night sky-part of every Friday home game this season.

Saturday, May 30 | 6:35 PM

vs. Hagerstown Flying Boxcars

Mental Health Day

Come enjoy a stress free, good time night of Blue Crabs Baseball as they take on the Ferry Hawks under the lights!

Sunday, May 17 | 1:05 PM

vs. Staten Island Ferry Hawks

Kids Eat Free & Kids Run The Bases

Bring the whole family out for a fun-filled afternoon of Family Fun Day! During the game all kids in attendance can eat for free! (Hot Dog, Fries and a drink)

After the game, kids can take the field for Kids Run the Bases, presented by Raising Cane's, followed by player autographs.

All kids participating in Kids Run the Bases will receive a certificate for a free combo meal from Raising Cane's.







Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2026

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