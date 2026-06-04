Legends Field to Host First and Second Rounds of 2026 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament

Published on June 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends are proud to announce that Legends Field will once again serve as the host site for the First and Second Rounds of the 2026 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament presented by UK HealthCare, welcoming the top high school baseball teams from across the Commonwealth to Lexington June 4-6.

The tournament will feature 16 regional champions competing in a single-elimination format with a state championship berth on the line. Quarterfinal winners will advance to the semifinal and championship rounds the following weekend at Kentucky Proud Park.

"We are honored to partner with the KHSAA and continue hosting one of the premier high school baseball events in Kentucky," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "Legends Field has become a destination for championship baseball, and we look forward to welcoming players, coaches, families, and fans from across the state for an unforgettable week of competition."

Legends Field has established itself as one of Kentucky's premier baseball venues, regularly hosting state tournament competition, collegiate baseball, high school championships, and professional baseball throughout the year. The facility provides a first-class experience for student-athletes while showcasing Lexington as a destination for major sporting events.

Tickets for all First and Second Round games can be purchased online through GoFan, the official digital ticketing partner of the KHSAA. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to expedite entry into the ballpark.

Purchase Tickets:

https://ly.khsaa.org/a4ma

The official 2026 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament bracket is available online through the KHSAA website.

Additional information regarding parking, gates, and tournament policies will be announced through Lexington Legends and KHSAA communication channels prior to the event.







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