Trevor Bauer Named Atlantic League's Pitcher of the Month

Published on June 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks pitcher Trevor Bauer

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks pitcher Trevor Bauer(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced its Player and Pitcher of the Month for April/May. Long Island Ducks right-hander Trevor Bauer has been named the league's Pitcher of the Month.

"Congratulations to Trevor on this well-deserved honor," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "His performance on the mound thus far has been historic, and he's been an integral part of our team's success."

Bauer made six starts during the Atlantic League's opening slate of games. He compiled a 4-1 record with a 2.43 ERA and 56 strikeouts to just seven walks over 37.0 innings of work. Additionally, he conceded just 11 runs (10 earned) and 29 hits while accruing a 0.97 WHIP. Despite missing the final two weeks of May due to injury, Bauer still leads the Atlantic League in WHIP, ranks second in ERA and strikeouts, and is tied for third in wins.

The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner became the third pitcher in Ducks history to throw a no-hitter on April 26 in game one of a doubleheader at Lancaster. He allowed just one walk in seven scoreless innings while striking out seven batters and threw 84 pitches in the outing. The 10-year MLB veteran later broke the franchise's single-game strikeouts record on May 12 vs. Gastonia when he struck out 15 batters over eight innings in a 6-3 victory. Bauer has struck out seven or more batters in all six starts and has recorded 10+ strikeouts twice.

Bauer becomes the first Long Island Ducks pitcher to be named the Atlantic League's Pitcher of the Month since Stephen Woods Jr. in April/May of 2023. He is the first Ducks player to garner a league monthly honor since Jackie Bradley Jr. in July of 2024.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

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