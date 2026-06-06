Offense Keeps Rolling as Ducks One-Hit Ferryhawks

Published on June 5, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 10-1 on Friday night in the fourth game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Aaron Takacs plated the first run of the game for the Flock in the second inning with a sacrifice fly to right field off FerryHawks starter Nick Payero. Jacob Robson doubled the lead in the third with a 424-foot solo home run to right-center field with two outs in the frame. Staten Island closed to within 2-1 in the fifth on Tayler Aguilar's leadoff solo homer to right off Ducks starter Harrison Francis.

Long Island then erupted for five runs in the sixth inning to push their advantage to 7-1. Jorge Bonifacio's two-run single to left field, Wilmer Difo's two-run triple down the right field line and a bases loaded walk by Gavin Collins did the damage. Chris Roller added a two-out RBI single up the middle in the seventh to make it a seven-run game. Takacs' RBI double to left and Alsander Womack's RBI single to left in the eighth rounded out the scoring.

Francis (5-1) earned the win, tossing five innings of one-run ball, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out six. Payero (1-5) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs on six hits and a walk in five innings with two strikeouts. Long Island's bullpen combined for four innings of scoreless and hitless baseball with nine strikeouts.

Every Ducks starter had at least one hit, with four players recording multiple hits, and seven of the nine Ducks batters drove in at least one run. Womack led the way with three hits, an RBI and a run, while Bonifacio added two hits, two RBIs, a run and a walk.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their six-game series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by SCOPE Education Services. It will also be a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday the ballpark. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (1-2, 6.23) takes the mound for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Juan Fernandez (0-1, 19.80).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.