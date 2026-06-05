Revs Clean Dirty Birds' Clocks for Third Straight Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution overwhelmed the Charleston Dirty Birds, winning 17-7 on Thursday night at WellSpan Park, having swept the first half of the six-game series.

Brian Rey nailed a three-run homer, Tomo Otosaka launched a solo shot, and Brandon Lewis blasted a grand slam to highlight the offensive attack while Chris Vallimont (3-0) worked into the eighth for his third win of the year.

Vallimont set the tone early.

After Shawon Dunston Jr led off the game with a single and stole second with no outs, Vallimont buckled down and set down the next three including a pair of strikeouts as York held the opposition scoreless in the first inning for the first time in five games. It kicked off a stretch of 13 consecutive batters retired by Vallimont who struck out seven of 12 batters during that run.

The Revs seized the lead in the bottom of the third with their first of three big innings on the night. Mike Rosario led off with a first pitch single and Austin Bates executed a perfect hit-and-run on the next pitch to make it first and third with nobody out. Tomo Otosaka was drilled with a fastball in the elbow for his third hit by pitch in the last two nights, and Ben Blackwell was plunked with the bases loaded to force in the game's first run. Jacob Teter added a sac fly on a liner to right, and Rey provided the big blow, tucking a three-run homer inside the right field foul pole as the lead ballooned to 5-0.

Charleston got on the board with a two-out RBI single by Ariel Sandoval in the fifth, but Otosaka slugged the first pitch in the bottom of the fifth out to right for a satisfying third home run of the year and sixth of his Revs career, extending the lead to 6-1.

Yassel Pino drove in a run with a ground out in the sixth, but Vallimont stranded one other in scoring position and finished the seventh with a 1-4-3 double play started on a great backwards between-the-legs grab of a comebacker.

A two-out error in the bottom of the seventh opened the floodgates as York put one nail in the coffin. Otosaka reached on a fielding error by shortstop Wendell Rijo and stole both second and third. Blackwell walked and following a pitching change, Teter walked to beat a lefty-lefty matchup against Carlos Meza. Lewis blew the game open with a towering 428-foot grand slam to dead center, the 30th homer of his Revs career and first slam. Two more errors helped produce a fifth run as the lead exploded to 11-2.

Vallimont was lifted after a bloop single to start the eighth. Charleston turned it into a three-run inning as Narciso Crook's double to left plated one and Carlos De La Cruz added a two-run single to left center.

The Revs turned it into a laugher with a six-run eighth, scoring at least five in three separate innings in the same game for the first time since doing it on June 21 and June 23, 2024 vs Lancaster (18-7 and 22-6 victories, respectively). Teter provided his second sac fly of the night and Lewis launched an RBI double off the Arch Nemesis, tying his Revs career-best with five RBI in the game. Rey added an RBI double to right center and Nick Dunn slashed an RBI single to left. Outfielder Demetrius Moorer was brought in to replace rookie righty Carter Kelsey and allowed a two-run bloop single to right center by Bates to close out the Revs' scoring.

Crook connected on a two-run homer to left center with two outs in the ninth to make the score look mildly better for the Dirty Birds.

Notes: It is the third time this season the Revs have scored at least 17 in a game. Otosaka stole two bases giving him seven in the past three games and 60 in his Revs career as he becomes the ninth in Revs history to reach that mark; he is two away from tying Trey Martin (62) for eighth on the club's stolen base list. Lewis' 15 homers tie his total from last year. The grand slam is the fourth of the year for the Revs and first since Teter's slam on May 3 vs Gastonia. Rey has homered in back-to-back games and now has an 11-game hitting streak, tying Lewis for the Revs' longest this year. Bates' two RBI give him eight in his last eight games. Vallimont improves to 18-6 in his Revs career as he is the first Revs starter to work into the eighth this season, doing so on just 91 pitches. Vallimont struck out nine and walked just one. The Revs have been hit by six pitches in the first three games of the series; Charleston leads the league with 49 hit batters as a staff, 19 more than the next highest team total. The Revs (22-17) match a season-best at five games over .500, remaining within two games of first place. York is now 14-7 at home.

Next: Revs righty Rhett Kouba (1-2, 4.75) faces Charleston righty Jordan Jackson (5-2, 4.50) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. It is Faith Fest presented by Children's Aid Society. Fans receive a Holy Hound Coupon Exit Giveaway. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2026

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