Break out the Brooms: Revs Polish off Six-Game Sweep

Published on June 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution won a seesaw battle on Sunday, taking the lead for good on Mike Rosario's two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to complete a six-game sweep of the Charleston Dirty Birds with a 7-6 win at WellSpan Park.

It marks the second six-game sweep in franchise history and the second in their last three home series. It was also a milestone win as it marked the 250th victory for Rick Forney as manager of the Revs.

York struck first as Jackson Ross led off the home first with a double to left, moved to third on Ben Blackwell's grounder, and scored on a Jacob Teter ground out for the game's first run.

Carlos De La Cruz tied the game in the second with a homer to left center, but it was the only hit allowed by Revs starter Nick Regalado over the first four innings.

The Revs went back ahead in the second as Devonte Brown walked, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on Drew Ramirez' single up the middle as the rookie has hit safely in each of his first four professional games.

York followed a similar script in the fourth as Brown led off with an infield hit and advanced on another wild pitch. That set the stage for Austin Bates who grounded an RBI single to left as the Revs led 3-1.

Charleston scored on a two-out error in the fifth and Yassel Pino put the Dirty Birds in front with a two-run bloop single to left before being thrown out at second by Ross from left field and subsequently ejected for arguing the call. The three unearned runs put Charleston on top, 4-3.

Teter walloped a laser down the right field line in the bottom of the fifth, tying the game at 4-4 on his ninth homer of the year and fourth of the homestand.

De La Cruz drove an opposite field homer to right center in the sixth as Charleston led again, 5-4. It marked his second two-homer game of the series, both against Regalado who was otherwise terrific.

Ross brought the Revs even by launching a towering homer to left in the bottom of the sixth, as his sixth of the year squared the score at 5-5.

Charleston took one last lead in the top of the seventh.

Having already surpassed his previous career-high of 5.1 innings, Regalado worked into the seventh but Cornelius Randolph led off with a single to right prompting the Revs to go to the bullpen. Randolph stole second and took third on a ground out, setting him up to score on Demetrius Moorer's sac fly to center for a 6-5 lead.

The Dirty Birds' lead was fleeting as Rosario launched a two-out, two-run homer down the right field line in the bottom of the seventh, pushing the Revs back in front, 7-6.

Ryan Shreve (2-1) allowed only the inherited run in the seventh, going five outs to earn the win in relief. Denny Bentley retired Jhon Nunez on a grounder to third to end the eighth, stranding the tying run at third base, and Joely Rodriguez retired the side in order in the ninth for his fourth save of the year.

Regalado allowed only three earned runs in the no-decision. He walked just one and struck out four.

The Revs improve to a season-best eight games over .500 at 25-17, as the six-game winning streak is within two of their season high. The Revs have also won 14 of their last 16 at home, improving to 17-7 at WellSpan Park.

Notes: The Revs have two winning streaks of six games or longer in the same season for the first time since 2024. York has come from behind in seven of the last eight wins including five times in the sixth inning or later and four times in the seventh inning or later. York's bullpen worked three scoreless innings and has tossed at least three scoreless in five of the past seven wins; they own a 2.51 ERA in 15 games since May 23. The Revs won without two of the league's top three hitters as Tomo Otosaka was out of the lineup and Brandon Lewis was inactive for the weekend while attending a wedding. Brian Rey extended his hitting streak to 14 consecutive games with a first inning single, the league's third-longest streak this season. Shreve has allowed just one run on two hits in 9.1 innings over his last seven outings, six of which have been scoreless. Rodriguez has retired all nine batters over his last three appearances. York improves to 36-25 all-time vs Charleston, 24-6 at home. Eight of York's nine batters had at least one hit while six either scored or drove in a run. The Revs scored in six of their first seven innings of offense.

Next: The Revs will open a big six-game series in Lancaster on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. as LHP Braden Scott (2-2, 4.60) faces right-hander Luke Albright (4-3, 4.43). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The York Revolution app, and Home Team Network (DugoutTV) beginning at 6:25 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2026

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