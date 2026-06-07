Ducks Go Yard a Season-High Six Times in Victory

Published on June 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 17-3 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks jumped out in front 3-0 in the bottom half of the first inning thanks to a two-out, three-run home run to the opposite-field in right off the bat of Marcus Chiu against FerryHawks starting pitcher Brandon Haston. Long Island made it 5-0 in the second courtesy of Wilmer Difo's 415-foot two run tater to straightaway centerfield.

The Flock sent 11 men to the plate in the third, scoring six more times for an 11-0 advantage, highlighted by a two-run single from Kole Kaler, a 420-foot three-run homer to right-center off the bat of Difo, and a 417-foot blast to right-center from Jacob Robson. Brandon Wagner's two-run tater in the sixth got the visitors to within 11-2, but Long Island answered right back in the bottom of the frame with three more runs on Difo's RBI infield single and Alsander Womack's two-run double. The Ducks closed out the scoring in the eighth as Womack went deep with a solo shot to centerfield while Anthony Garcia belted a two-run roundtripper to left-center.

Long Island starter Ryan Sandberg (3-3) picked up the victory after firing five scoreless innings on six hits allowed to go along with a walk and five strikeouts. Haston (0-5) was tagged with the loss, surrendering seven runs on five hits in just two innings pitched while walking four batters.

The Flock tallied a season-high 20 hits en route to the victory. Womack had three hits, three RBIs and a run scored. Jorge Bonifacio had three hits and two runs scored. Kaler had three hits, two RBIs and crossed the plate twice, while Difo had three hits, a single-game team-best six RBIs and three runs scored.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Nolan Clenney (3-3, 4.74) gets the start for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Ian Kahaloa (4-1, 4.43).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 16, to begin a six-game series with the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 p.m. (5:20 p.m. for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2026

Ducks Go Yard a Season-High Six Times in Victory - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.