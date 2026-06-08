Dawson's Three-Hit Day Not Enough as Hagerstown Walks off Legends

Published on June 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Ronnie Dawson collected three hits, including a two-run home run, but the Lexington Legends fell to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 4-3 on a walk-off sacrifice fly Sunday afternoon at Meritus Park.

The Legends jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. After Dylan Rock singled, Dawson launched a two-run homer to right field, his fifth home run of the season, giving Lexington a 2-0 advantage.

Lexington added another run in the third inning when Rock singled and later scored on an RBI base hit by Nick Senzel, extending the lead to 3-0.

Making his second start since returning to Lexington, Tyler Guilfoil turned in a quality outing. The right-hander struck out seven over six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while issuing no walks.

Hagerstown cut into the deficit in the fourth inning on back-to-back solo home runs from Tyler Dearden and Alex Isola. The Flying Boxcars tied the game an inning later when Noah Smith tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jared Carr.

The score remained even through the middle innings as Rafael Feliz worked a scoreless seventh inning out of the bullpen. Sam Knowlton followed with 1.2 innings of relief before Hagerstown pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

With a runner at third and two outs, Carr lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to score Cristhian Rodriguez and give the Flying Boxcars the walk-off victory.

Lexington out hit Hagerstown 10-9 in the contest. Dawson finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs, while Rock and Andy Atwood each recorded two-hit performances. The Legends, however, stranded nine runners and were unable to capitalize on several scoring opportunities after building their early lead.

The loss drops Lexington to 18-24 on the season.

The Legends return home Tuesday, June 9, to open a six-game series against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets at LexingtonLegends.com and follow the action all season long on Dugout TV.







Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2026

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