Senzel Extends Hit Streak to Five Games as Legends Fall to Hagerstown, 7-3

Published on June 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Nick Senzel extended his hitting streak to five games and Damiano Palmegiani continued his torrid power surge Sunday afternoon, but the Lexington Legends fell to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 7-3, at Legends Field.

Palmegiani blasted a two-run home run in the fifth inning, his sixth homer of the season, to cap Lexington's three-run frame. The slugger finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and has now homered once every eight at-bats this season.

Senzel, Dylan Rock, Gabe Howell and Kruise Newman each collected a hit for Lexington, while Palmegiani paced the offense with a two-hit, two-RBI performance.

Hagerstown took control early, scoring two runs in the second inning before adding three more in the fourth. The Flying Boxcars drew nine walks on the afternoon and never surrendered the lead.

Clay Kennedy struck out five batters over three innings in his second start of the season. Ethan Davis was charged with the loss after allowing three runs in the fourth inning. David Stich, Ira Austin and Carson Lambert combined to allow just two runs over the final six innings.

The Legends cut the deficit to 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Micajah Wall lifted a sacrifice fly to score Gabe Howell before Palmegiani launched a two-run home run to right-center field.

Hagerstown answered with a solo home run by Cade Fergus in the sixth inning and added another run in the seventh to extend its advantage.

Eddy Demurias earned the victory for Hagerstown after allowing three runs on five hits across seven innings while striking out six. Alex Mack and Cam Pferrer combined for two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to secure the win.

Lexington concludes the homestand with a 25-35 record. The Legends travel to Gastonia on Tuesday to open a three-game road series against the Ghost Peppers.







Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2026

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