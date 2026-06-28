Legends Erupt for Eight-Run Fourth Inning in 13-5 Win over Hagerstown

Published on June 27, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends scored eight runs in the fourth inning and blasted three home runs to defeat the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 13-5, on Saturday night at Legends Field.

Lexington wasted no time getting on the board. Dylan Rock launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, his eighth homer of the season, to tie the game after Hagerstown scored twice in the top half of the frame.

The Flying Boxcars regained the lead in the second when Jared Carr scored on an RBI single by Alex Isola, but the Legends answered immediately. Rock delivered a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the inning to put Lexington in front 4-3.

After both teams were held scoreless in the third, the Legends broke the game open with an eight-run fourth inning. Curtis Terry highlighted the rally with a bases-clearing double before Jackson Feltner crushed a three-run homer. Andy Atwood followed later in the inning with a two-run home run as Lexington extended its lead to 12-3.

Anthony Quattrocchi (W, 4-0) earned the win in relief, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out three. Starter Jack Lynch allowed three runs over 4.2 innings, and Meade Johnson struck out three in a scoreless seventh inning.

Thomas Kane (L, 3-2) took the loss for Hagerstown after allowing seven runs in 3.2 innings.

Rock finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Feltner went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI, while Terry drove in three runs. Atwood added a two-run homer and scored twice, and Damiano Palmegiani reached base five times with two hits and three walks.

The Legends collected 12 hits and drew nine walks in the victory while improving to 25-34 on the season.

The Legends and Flying Boxcars will conclude their series on Sunday afternoon at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 PM.







Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2026

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