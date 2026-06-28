Dunn Tees off But Revs Fall in Charleston

Published on June 27, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Charleston, WV: Nick Dunn remained locked in with another two-homer game but the York Revolution were otherwise held in check, falling to the Charleston Dirty Birds, 11-2 on Saturday night at GoMart Ballpark.

After a scintillating pro debut with 6.2 scoreless innings last Sunday, Revs lefty Julian Costa ran into trouble in the first inning with a pair of walks. With two outs, Yassel Pino capitalized with a three-run homer to left center, spotting the Dirty Birds a quick 3-0 lead.

Trouble mounded in the second as Javier Crespo led off with a solo homer to left, the first of his pro career. Jaylen Smith served a single into right and appeared to be picked off but escaped on an error. Shawon Dunston Jr took advantage by parking a two-run homer to right as the margin widened to 6-0.

Costa settled down and retired seven straight until Dunston Jr legged out an infield single in the fourth. That set up James Nelson who pounded a two-run homer to right center for the Dirty Birds' fourth long ball of the night. Charleston added an RBI single to center by Carlos De La Cruz as their commanding lead expanded to 9-0.

Despite hits in each of the first four innings, the Revs were unable to do any damage against Charleston righty Trent Reddick who rolled double plays in each of the first two frames before stranding two in the third and leaving the bases loaded in the fourth.

Dunn launched his first homer of the night on a solo shot to right with two outs in the fifth, the only run allowed by Reddick (1-0) in six innings as the 22-year-old picked up his first pro victory.

Dunn belted another solo homer to right center in the eighth against lefty Armando Vasquez to make it 9-2. It was Dunn's fourth career multi-homer game and third in the past three weeks.

Charleston added two last runs in the eighth, rallying with two outs after lefty Matt Mikulski struck out the first two of the inning. Narciso Crook roped an RBI double to left and De La Cruz ripped his second RBI single of the night to center, closing out the scoring.

Hunter Parsons, Jose Lopez, and Joely Rodriguez each worked scoreless innings out of the Revolution bullpen.

Notes: York falls to 3-2 in the current series and 9-2 against Charleston this season. The Revs had outscored the Dirty Birds 87-50 entering Saturday's contest. They had also outscored opponents 41-18 over the previous five games (four wins). Dunn's multi-homer game is the Revs' tenth by a batter this season. Dunn how has 11 homers and 26 RBI in his last 27 games since May 27. He also has eight homers in 18 games since June 6 including three the past two nights. Brian Rey capped a 13-pitch at-bat in the top of the eighth with an infield single, extending his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games, the league's longest active current streak, while extending his on-base streak to 32 games, tied for eighth longest in Revs history. Jackson Ross doubled in the fourth, extending his on-base streak to 35 consecutive games, the league's second longest this season and tied with Donovan Casey (2024) for third longest in Revs history. Jacob Teter singled off the right field wall in the second inning as he now has an 11-game hitting streak. Charleston's four homers match the most against the Revs in a game this season (third time).

Next: York will look to take four of six this week as RHP Rhett Kouba (4-2, 4.76) faces righty Josimar Cousin (0-1, 6.00) on Sunday at 12:34 p.m. in a rematch of Tuesday's 11-4 victory. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 12:15 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2026

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