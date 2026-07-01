Revs Win Shootout in Return Home

Published on July 1, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution relished a big offensive night, kicking off a six-game homestand with a 15-9 victory over the Staten Island FerryHawks on Tuesday evening at WellSpan Park.

The Revs (33-28) racked up 19 hits, their most since May 14 and two shy of a season-high. Jacob Teter led the way with a 4-for-5, four RBI performance.

Staten Island struck for a quick lead in the top of the first inning as Blake Rutherford skied a two-run homer to right center.

York responded with a run on three hits in the bottom of the first as Teter ripped an RBI single to right. The Revs left the bases loaded but drew even in the second on Brian Rey's two-out RBI double to left center, squaring the score at 2-2.

Staten Island went back ahead on a double play ball in the third, but Revs starter Scott Borgmann finished strong with a scoreless fourth in his second pro start.

The Revs surged in front in the bottom of the third with a four-run frame sparked by Teter's leadoff double to left. Jackson Ross nailed a bullet to right center for a game-tying RBI double. After Ben Blackwell drew a walk, Mike Rosario launched a three-run homer onto the tents in right for a 6-3 lead.

Staten Island again drew even in the top of the fifth, scoring three times off reliever Shane Gray. Rutherford added to his big night with an RBI double to right and Brandon Wagner connected on a two-run homer to left center, leveling the ledger at 6-6.

York was held in check through two scoreless innings by Staten Island righty Hiro Yamada, but the Revs offense had a reawakening in the sixth against lefty Nick Fanti who was brought in to face three of four lefties and did not retire any of the three. Tomo Otosaka worked a leadoff walk to start the inning and Nick Dunn blooped a single on a hit-and-run. After Rey's grounder advanced Dunn with one out, Teter chopped a two-run single through a drawn-in infield to give the Revs an 8-6 lead.

The Revs blew it open with a six-run seventh. Rosario lit the fuse by legging out an infield single and stealing second. After a walk to Devonte Brown, Bates hustled out a bunt hit which allowed Rosario to race home following a collision at first base. Otosaka (2-for-4) smacked an RBI single off the Arch Nemesis in left, and Rey (2-for-5, three RBI) later chopped a two-run single into right field. Teter drove in another by beating out an infield knock and Ross (3-for-4, two RBI) drilled a sac fly to deep right center as the lead swelled to 14-6.

Staten Island put up three in the eighth as Gary Mattis singled home a run and Osvaldo Abreu drove a two-run ground rule double to left center.

Dunn (3-for-4) found the hole with an RBI single to right in the bottom of the eighth to close the scoring.

York received critical relief outings from Shawn Rapp (1-2) who earned the win with a 1-2-3 sixth after striking out Nick Decker to end the fifth, and from Joely Rodriguez who set down the top three in order in the seventh.

Notes: York improves to 20-11 at home. The Revs are now 7-0 against the FerryHawks. Ross extended his on-base streak to 37 consecutive games, the league's second longest this season and third longest in Revs history. Rey is now batting .417 on a 15-game hitting streak, the league's longest active streak while topping his previous Revs season best of 14. He became the second in the league to 80 hits this season and extended his on-base streak to 34 consecutive games, the league's third longest this year and tied for fifth longest in franchise history. Teter's four-hit game is a season-best and his four RBI game is his third of the year. Dunn is now batting .436 on a nine-game hitting streak and hit .360 for the month of June. The Revs went 14-11 in June following a 16-11 May. York stole three bases as the Revs have swiped 27 bags in the past eight games. The Revs drew seven walks and have out-walked opponents 50-26 over the last seven contests.

Next: The Revs will host the FerryHawks in the middle game of the series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. RHP Nick Regalado (2-2, 6.33) faces Staten Island righty Charlie Adamson (1-1, 6.39). It is Rosie's 5th Birthday featuring a Rosie Plushie Giveaway presented by York County SPCA (first 500 kids/dogs in attendance), Bark in the Park, Winning Wednesday presented by PA Lottery, Woof Pack (postgame Trot the Bases), and Rookie Revs presented by Northern Central Railway. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

Revs Win Shootout in Return Home - York Revolution

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