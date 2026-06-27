Revs Get Right Back to Winning Ways with Total Team Effort in Charleston

Published on June 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







Charleston, WV: The York Revolution picked up their fourth win in the past five games with a 10-4 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds in front of 5,901 fans at GoMart Ballpark on Friday evening.

Braden Scott (4-4) earned the win with seven strong innings. Jackson Ross launched a three-run homer and drove in four runs, Brian Rey racked up four hits, and Austin Bates stole three bases as the Revs (32-26) have taken three of the first four in Charleston this week.

York jumped in front as Nick Dunn cracked a solo homer to right in the top of the first for the game's first run. Rey (4-for-6) followed with an infield single and Jacob Teter pounded a ground rule double to left center. That set up Ross who provided a sac fly to deep center, and Ben Blackwell made it 3-0 with an RBI on his own ground rule double to right center as the Revs got to Dirty Birds starter David Lebron (0-2) right from the jump.

Ross hammered a three-run homer down the left field line in the top of the third, doubling the lead to 6-0 on his eighth long ball of the year.

CC Randolph tripled past a diving Mike Rosario in left and scored on Shawon Dunston Jr's sac fly to center as Charleston got on the board in the bottom of the third.

Bates sparked the Revs in the sixth with a leadoff walk and a pair of steals before scoring on Dunn's single to center to go up 7-1.

Narciso Crook led off the bottom of the sixth with a homer to left center, but Scott finished strong, striking out two in a 1-2-3 seventh to cap his outing.

Scott allowed just two runs on four hits, going seven innings for the sixth time this year and third consecutive start. He walked only two and struck out eight, marking the eighth time that the league's strikeout leader has whiffed at least that many in 12 starts this season.

York widened the gap in the seventh as Rosario smacked an RBI double down the third base line for his ninth RBI in the past eight games and Bates added a sac fly to center for a 9-2 lead.

Bates was instrumental in getting the Revs into double figures for the third time in the past five games as he singled in the ninth, advanced on a wild pitch, and stole third while scoring on another wild pitch.

Charleston received solo homers from Carlos De La Cruz and Jhon Nunez in the final two innings.

Notes: York has won four of its last five road games. The Revs pounded 14 hits and every starter had a hit for the third time in the last five. York improves to 9-1 against Charleston in the season series. Revs starters have a 3.40 ERA over the past seven games. York drew eight walks offensively giving them 32 free passes in the first four games of the series. The Revs stole four bases giving them 19 steals in the past five games with at least four swipes in four of those five. Bates had just four career steals including a career-high of two in a season and had not stolen a base since 2024 before taking three bags in Friday's game. Ross enjoyed his fourth game of at least four RBI this year while extending his on-base streak to 34 consecutive games, the league's second longest this year and tied with Chris Ashby (2008) for the fourth longest in Revs history (longest since Donovan Casey's 35-gamer in 2024). Rey's four-hit game is his third of the year and second this series. He is now 11-for-21 in the series while batting .429 on a 12-game hitting streak. Rey also extended a 31-game on-base streak. Teter has hits in 10 in-a-row for the second time this year. Dunn's homer was his 11th of the season and ninth in his last 26 games.

Next: York lefty Julian Costa (1-0, 0.00) faces Charleston righty Trent Reddick (0-0, 9.00) on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2026

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