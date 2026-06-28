Lancaster Scores 12 in First for 12-5 Win

Published on June 27, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers sent 15 men to the plate, scoring 12 runs, then did nothing else the rest of the night.

Jason Bollman made certain they did not have to score any more.

Bollman rode the lead until two outs in the ninth, as the Stormers defeated the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, 12-5, to end the visitors' 12-game winning streak Saturday evening at Penn Medicine Park.

Lancaster moved back into third place in the North with the win.

Bollman (3-4) used a line drive double play to escape a jam in the top of the first, and the Stormers went to work.

Cory Rosier led off the home half of the inning with a single to right and took second on a wild pitch. David Smith filled in first base with a walk before Nathan Martorella launched a three-run homer well clear of the right field tents.

Duane Underwood, Jr. (0-1) got one out before Joe DeLuca singled to right. The former Pirates and Cubs right-hander left with an injury, and chaos ensued. Evan Long was rushed in from the pen. The reliever walked four and allowed an infield single to Troy Schreffler before he departed. Eddie Leon walked Smith and Martorella, forcing home the seventh and eighth runs. Joseph Carpenter launched a grand slam to left, his 50th Lancaster home run, to complete the inning.

Leon and two other relievers combined to shut out the Stormers on seven hits for the rest of the night.

Bollman kept a shutout intact until Justin Wylie homered to left with one out in the fourth. A Chandler Seagle double and a pair of ground outs plated another run in the fifth.

The score remained 12-2 until the bottom of the ninth. Bollman retired two of the first three hitters. Wade Kelly kept the inning alive with a bouncer behind second base. A chance to finish the game eluded Bollman when the right-hander fielded a comebacker, hesitated, then made a high throw to first. Cole Roederer walked, and Jack Reinheimer singled home two before Kaleb Sophy polished off the night as Nate Scantlin grounded to first to end the game.

Lancaster will send Kyle Lazer (1-0) to the mound on Sunday at 1:30. Gastonia will counter with right-hander Connor Grey. Fans may tune in on Blue Ridge 11 and HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV at 1:25.

NOTES: The 12-run inning was the biggest since Lancaster put 12 on the board in the sixth inning against Hagerstown, June 5, 2025...Bollman walked one and struck out a season-high eight...Troy Schreffler and Rosier had three hits apiece.







Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2026

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