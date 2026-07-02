Lancaster Battles To Win

Published on July 1, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Jalen Battles came through in the clutch again.

The Lancaster shortstop, who endeared himself to the crowd at Penn Medicine Park with a walkoff hit against York on June 11, singled home a tiebreaking run in the top of the ninth on Wednesday as the Stormers defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 7-6, at Meritus Park.

Alan Alonzo, who pinch ran in the seventh, walked against Jameson McGrane (1-2) to start the ninth. The right-hander also walked Michael Snyder to add a second runner. Troy Schreffler, the provider of most of Lancaster's earlier offense, fouled out on a bunt, but Battles grounded the single up the middle to score Alonzo.

A.J. Alexy, given another opportunity to lock down a game, retired the side in order for his first Atlantic League save.

Hagerstown jumped out to a 3-0 lead early off Noah Bremer. Darick Hall drove home a pair in the first inning, and Cade Fergus homered to dead center in the second. Bremer cruised through the next three innings, giving his club the opportunity at the comeback.

Snyder scored on a throwing error in the fourth, and Schreffler staked the Stormers to their first lead with a bases loaded double inside the first base bag in the top of the fifth.

One-time Lancaster receiver Alex Isola opened the sixth against Richie Dell with a triple into the right field corner and scored immediately on Hall's double down the right field line. One out later, Baron Radcliff blasted a towering homer to right for a 6-4 lead.

Schreffler doubled home Snyder on a liner to right center in the seventh and later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.

Gerson Moreno (1-0) tossed a perfect eighth inning to earn the win.

Lancaster will send Matt Swarmer (0-2) to the mound on Thursday against lefty Brennen Oxford (2-1). Fans may follow the action on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network, beginning at 6:20.

NOTES: Snyder stole third base three times in the game...Overall, Lancaster matched a season high with seven steals...The Stormers are guaranteed a third place finish in the first half...Lancaster drew 12 walks in the game...Schreffler has 14 RBI in his last 11 starts...The winning RBI was the fourth tying or go ahead RBI after the fifth inning for Battles on the year.







Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

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