Ducks Put up Double-Digits in Victory over Blue Crabs

Published on July 1, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 15-7 on Wednesday evening in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks jumped out in front 3-0 in the bottom half of the first on courtesy of Jorge Bonifacio's mammoth, 438-foot three-run home run to left centerfield off Blue Crabs starting pitcher Greg Minier. Southern Maryland cut the deficit to 3-1 in the second on Ezequiel Pagan's solo tater to right versus Long Island starter Ryan Cardona.

The Flock made it 5-1 in the third as Bonifacio was at it again, belting a 424-foot two-run homer to left over the second wall of advertising. Leading 5-3 in the sixth, Long Island added a pair of runs for a 7-3 cushion thanks to a Wilmer Difo two-run double. The visitors cut the deficit to 7-5 in the seventh on RBI base hits from Brody Fahr and Jackson Loftin.

The Ducks broke the ballgame wide open in the eighth, sending 14 men to the plate and scoring eight times, highlighted by a Difo run-scoring triple, an Alsander Womack RBI base hit, a two-run single from Gavin Collins, a Bonifacio two-run double, an Aaron Takacs run-scoring two-base hit, and an Ian Yetsko hit by pitch. Southern Maryland plated a pair of runs in the ninth on a Carlos Rojas leadoff solo home run to left and a Phillip Sikes RBI double, but it was not enough as the Flock won for the 12th time in their last 13 games played on the Duck Pond.

Cardona registered a no-decision, giving up one run on one hit in three innings pitched, walking and striking out two. J.P. Woodward (1-0) picked up his first win in a Ducks uniform after allowing two runs on three hits in one and one-third innings of work, walking and striking out one. Minier (0-1) was tagged with the loss, surrendering three runs on three hits in two innings on the mound, walking one while striking out four.

Bonifacio had three hits, four runs scored and a walk while becoming the first Ducks player to drive in seven runs in a single ballgame. Difo tallied three hits, three RBIs, a run scored and a walk. Takacs had a pair of hits and a run scored, while Jacob Robson also had two hits, two runs scored and his team-best 23rd stolen base of the campaign.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans will receive Ducks Patriotic T-Shirts, and following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Discover Long Island. It will also be a Bluebird Hardwater Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark. Right-hander Nolan Clenney (5-3, 4.10) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Ian Kahaloa (5-2, 4.66).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2026

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