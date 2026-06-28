Ducks Ground Ferryhawks with Big Day from the Bats

Published on June 28, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 17-3 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a six-game series at SIUH Community Park.

The Ducks opened the scoring in the first inning on a single to left by Gavin Collins, in which Wilmer Difo scored on a throwing error. Collins followed one inning later with a grand slam hit 376 feet to left field, extending Long Island's lead to 5-0. Ian Yetsko's sacrifice fly to right field in the third made it a six-run ballgame.

Three more runs came home for the Ducks in the fifth on Kole Kaler's RBI single up the middle and Yetsko's 423-foot two-run homer to left. A six-run outburst in the sixth, highlighted by bases loaded walks to Yetsko, Wilmer Difo, Collins, and Marcus Chiu, an RBI infield single by Jacob Robson and a sac fly to center by Ronaldo Hernandez, made it 15-0 Flock.

Staten Island got on the scoreboard in the seventh on Nick Decker's RBI ground rule double down the right field line and Matt Hogan's run-scoring groundout to second base. However, the Ducks countered with an RBI triple by Robson and a pinch hit run-scoring groundout from Matt Tempone to push their lead to 17-2.

Ducks starter Michael Dominguez (3-2) earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing just two singles while striking out seven batters. Checo (0-2) took the loss, conceding five runs on three hits and three walks in two innings with three strikeouts.

Difo tied a franchise record with five walks in the game, picking up a single as well and scoring four times. Robson led the Ducks offense with three hits, two RBIs and three runs. Collins added two hits, six RBIs, a run and a walk, while Yetsko drove in four runs and scored three times. Kaler also had three hits, an RBI, two runs and a walk.

The Ducks return home on Tuesday night to begin a three-game series with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 p.m. (5:20 p.m. for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Right-hander Julian Minaya (3-1, 7.47) gets the start for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Connor Overton (4-4, 5.68).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 28, 2026

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