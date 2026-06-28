Ferryhawks Claim Pitcher's Duel from Ducks

Published on June 27, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







Staten Island, NY - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 2-1 on Saturday night in the fifth game of a six-game series at SIUH Community Park.

Wilmer Difo put the Ducks in front in the third inning with a solo home run to right field off FerryHawks starter Nick Payero. The FerryHawks then leapfrogged in front in the fifth on a two-run triple to right by Gregori Cano off Ducks starter Tanner Jacobson.

Payero (2-5) earned the win, tossing seven innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six. Jacobson (1-3) suffered the loss, surrendering two runs on two hits and a walk in four and one-third innings with six strikeouts. Pedro Payano collected his first save, recording the final four outs, striking out three and walking two.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their six-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at SIUH Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (2-2, 6.69) toes the rubber for the Ducks against a FerryHawks starter to be determined.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 30, to begin a three-game series with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 p.m. (5:20 p.m. for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.







Atlantic League Stories from June 27, 2026

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