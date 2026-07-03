Past-Capacity Crowd Enjoys First Half Finale

Published on July 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









A big crowd at Fairfield Properties Ballpark to watch the Long Island Ducks

(Long Island Ducks) A big crowd at Fairfield Properties Ballpark to watch the Long Island Ducks(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - A past-capacity crowd of 6,099 - the Ducks fourth sellout of the season and Atlantic League record 725th all-time - packed Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Thursday night to watch the final game of a three-game series between the Long Island Ducks and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and the first half finale.

Following a pitcher's duel between the two sides, which Southern Maryland claimed 3-1, all fans in attendance were treated to the first of three consecutive postgame Fireworks Spectaculars, courtesy of Discover Long Island. The first 1,000 fans in attendance also received Commemorative Patriotic T-Shirts. Fans can enjoy postgame fireworks each of the next two nights - July 3 and 4 - following the Ducks games against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Tickets are available for both games and can be purchased at the box office, by calling (631) 940-TIXX.

Southern Maryland took a 1-0 advantage in the top of the third inning on Jackson Loftin's RBI single against Long Island starter Nolan Clenney. The Ducks tied the game at one in the fifth thanks to a leadoff solo home run to right field off the bat of Kole Kaler against Blue Crabs starter Ian Kahaloa. The visitors made it 2-1 in their favor in the sixth on Alejandro De Aza's leadoff solo homer to right and added an insurance run in the seventh on De Aza's two-out run-scoring double.

Clenney tallied a no-decision after giving up one run on five hits in four and two-thirds innings, walking three and striking out five. Kahaloa (6-2) picked up the victory, giving up a run on two hits in five innings to go along with a pair of walks and seven strikeouts. Brad Case (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering two runs on three hits across two innings of work, walking and striking out one apiece. Endrys Briceno retired all three batters he faced in the last of the ninth, striking out one for his sixth save of the campaign.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Friday night and begin the second half of the regular season when they open a three-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Fairfield Properties. It will also be a Tap Room Friday at the ballpark. Right-hander Tanner Jacobson (1-3, 4.13) gets the start for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars lefty Tommy Kane.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live via Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 725 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

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Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2026

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