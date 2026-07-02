Touchdown: Revs Win

Published on July 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution lit up the scoreboard with totals reminiscent of a battle on the gridiron, demolishing the Staten Island FerryHawks, 21-11 on a blazing hot Wednesday evening at WellSpan Park.

It was a historic night as Jacob Teter blasted a grand slam and drove in seven, one shy of a team record. Nick Dunn went 4-for-4 and became the fourth player in Revs history to score five runs in a game. The 21 runs came within one of a franchise record matched earlier this season.

York got started right away as Tomo Otosaka led off the first with a single to center and Dunn drilled an RBI double to left center for the game's first run. Jackson Ross laced a two-out RBI double to left plating Dunn for the quick 2-0 lead.

Revs starter Nick Regalado was sharp early but Staten Island got on the board on a single to right by Osvaldo Abreu (4-for-5) in the top of the third.

The Revs loaded the bases with no outs on a pair of walks and an error in the bottom of the third, and Teter delivered the game's biggest swing with his second grand slam of the year on a blast over the fence in left center. Devonte Brown added a two-out RBI single to center for a 7-1 advantage.

Staten Island took a chunk out of that lead as Gary Mattis launched a three-run homer to left in the top of the fourth, cutting it to 7-4.

The Revs had a massive response with their second biggest inning of the year, scoring seven times in the bottom of the fourth to build a 14-4 lead. Teter bounced an RBI single into right for his season-high fifth RBI of the night. Another run crossed on the first of two throwing errors in the inning by third baseman Gregori Cano. Ben Blackwell delivered a two-run ground rule double to left center. Mike Rosario added an RBI groundout. Cano's second throwing error plated one more, and Dunn capped the outburst with an RBI single up the middle, chasing starter Charlie Adamson (1-2).

Staten Island's offense continued to persist as Mattis enjoyed a five-RBI night, adding a two-run triple to right with two outs in the fifth. Regalado (3-2) survived five innings, exiting with a 14-6 lead.

The FerryHawks made it interesting with four in the sixth as Randy Flores singled home a run and Matt Hogan crushed a three-run homer to right, slashing York's lead to 14-10.

The Revs answered with their own four-run sixth, loading the bases on walks before Brian Rey drove a run across with an infield hit. Teter (3-for-5) flirted with his second grand slam of the night, nailing a two-run double high off the right center fence. Ross chipped in an RBI groundout as the lead was pushed to 18-10.

Brandon Wagner tallied one last Staten Island run on a two-out RBI single to left in the eighth.

The Revs put a final stamp on the explosion with three in their half of the eighth. Dunn's triple started it off followed by Rey's RBI single to left. A bases loaded walk to Rosario and a Brown sac fly to center filled out the scoreboard.

Notes: York eclipsed the 20-run threshold for the eighth time in club history and second time this year. They reached 21 for the fifth time, one shy of a club record 22 runs which they've done three times including April 22 of this season vs Lancaster. It is the fifth 20-run performance in the league this season as York joins Southern Maryland as the only teams to do it twice. The 21 runs marked the fourth highest total in the league this year. Dunn joins Nate Espy (2007), Val Majewski (2011), and Rudy Martin Jr (2024) as the fourth player in Revs history to score five runs in a game while becoming the third to do so in the league this season. He is now batting .488 on a 10-game hitting streak following his first four-hit game of the year. Teter's seven RBI come within one of a franchise record for a single game shared by Justin Singleton (2007) and Rey (April 26, 2026 at Hagerstown). It is the sixth performance of at least seven RBI in Revs history as Teter also joins Espy (2007), Chris Nowak (2012), and Tyler Clark (2018) with seven-RBI games. He now has 11 RBI in the series after tallying four the night before, the most in a two-game span in franchise history. York totaled 18 hits one night after racking up 19 knocks; the 37 hits are most in a two-game span in the league this season. York is now 21-11 at home while claiming the 699th win in the history of WellSpan Park. The Revs improve to 8-0 against Staten Island, marking the third time in franchise history starting 8-0 vs one opponent (Camden 2014, Charleston 2026). Ross extended his on-base streak to 38 consecutive games, the league's second longest this year and third longest in Revs history. Rey now has a 16-game hitting streak, the league's fourth longest this year; he also has a 35-game on-base streak, the league's third longest this season and tied for fourth longest in club history.

Next: York goes for the sweep in the final game of the first half on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Revs lefty Julian Costa (1-1, 6.75) gets the ball for York on Members 1st Federal Credit Union Appreciation Night. It is also a Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2026

Touchdown: Revs Win - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.