Stormers Drop First Half Finale

Published on July 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







By the time Matt Swarmer got locked in on Thursday night, it was too late.

The right-hander allowed two homers and eight total runs in the first 2 1/3 innings, then retired the last eight Flying Boxcars he faced in a game eventually taken by the host club, 11-4.

Jared Carr was hit by a pitch leading off the night and stole second. Noah Smith walked, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Carr came home on Alex Isola's sacrifice fly, and a second wild pitch brought Smith home for the 2-0 lead.

Michael Snyder got one run back on a leadoff homer in the second, but the Flying Boxcars produced five of their own in the bottom of the inning off Swarmer (0-3). Baron Radcliff led off with a single to right center. Jeffrey Wehler reached on a bobble by third baseman Alan Alonso, and Cristhian Rodriguez walked to load the bases. Cade Fergus hit a grounder to second baseman David Smith. Smith got the force at second as Radcliff scored. A wide throw to first tempted Wehler to race for home as well, but Nathan Martorella retrieved the carom off the first base dugout and fired a strike to the plate for the second out.

Carr walked, and Noah Smith singled home Fergus with the inning's second run before Isola launched a three-run homer to left center for a 7-1 lead.

Alonso clocked a two-run homer to the opposite field in the top of the fourth, responding to a Radcliff solo shot in the bottom of the third. The score remained 8-3 until both clubs scored in the eighth.

Jordan Peyton (2-0), the Hagerstown shortstop in the first two games of the series, pitched the fourth and fifth innings to earn the win.

Lancaster opens the second half of the season Friday evening at York with Jason Bollman (3-4) scheduled to make the start against lefty Braden Scott (4-4). Fans may follow the action on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network, starting at 1:20.

NOTES: Lancaster finished the first half with a 35-28 record, the best in eight years...They were tied for third, six games behind Hagerstown...Troy Schreffler doubled and scored in the eighth...He led all Stormers with five hits in the series.







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