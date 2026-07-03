Ghost Peppers Defeat Legends, 14-6

Published on July 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Lexington Legends jumped out to an early six-run lead, but the Gastonia Ghost Peppers scored 14 unanswered runs to hand the Legends a 14-6 defeat Thursday night at CaroMont Health Park.

Lexington wasted no time taking control of the game as Damiano Palmegiani led off the contest with a solo home run, his seventh of the season. After Nick Senzel doubled and later scored, Eric Rataczak added an RBI single to cap a four-run first inning.

Palmegiani stayed hot in the second, launching his second home run of the night, a two-run blast to left field, extending the Legends' advantage to 6-0. The two-homer performance gave the infielder three RBIs and marked his second multi-home run game of the season.

Gastonia answered with four runs in the second inning before adding single runs in the third and fourth to erase the deficit. The Ghost Peppers broke the game open in the sixth with a five-run inning, highlighted by Cole Roederer's two-run home run, before adding two runs in the seventh and another in the eighth.

Tyler Guilfoil was charged with the loss after allowing nine runs, seven earned, on 11 hits over five innings while striking out seven. Jimmy Loper surrendered four runs over two innings of relief, and Anthony Quattrocchi allowed a solo home run in the eighth.

Palmegiani accounted for half of Lexington's six hits, finishing 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored. Curtis Terry added a pair of hits, while Senzel doubled and scored in his return to the lineup. Rataczak drove in Lexington's other run with an RBI single in the opening inning.

Gastonia collected 15 hits, including three home runs, and was led by Roederer, who finished 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs.

With the loss, Lexington fell to 27-36 on the season.

The Legends begin their series against the High Point Rockers Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2026

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