Rockers Sweep Charleston to End First Half

Published on July 2, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers completed a three-game sweep of the Charleston Dirty Birds with a 4-3 win on Thursday night at Truist Point.

The Rockers finish the first half 29-34 and in third place in the Atlantic League's South Division. The loss leaves the Dirty Birds 22-41 and in fifth place in the South.

All ALPB teams will start anew with 0-0 records when the second half of the campaign begins on Friday.

The Dirty Birds scored three times in the first inning of High Point starter Kent Emanuel, making his first start since coming off an injury. He had not pitched since May 3. A two-run double from Carlos De La Cruz brought in a pair of runs and Yassel Pino grounded out to bring home a third run in the opening frame.

The Rockers whittled away at the lead. Ryan McCarthy homered in the first, Braxton Davidson hit a solo shot in the second and Mikey Kane had an RBI single in the third as the Rockers tied the game.

High Point took the lead for good in the fourth when Chris Brady hit a two-out single, moved to third on a double by McCarthy and scored on a single from Ethan Skender. Neither team scored over the final five innings.

Matt Solter (W, 5-5) earned the win with two innings of one-hit relief. Four relievers each went one inning, none of them allowing a hit. Ryan Chasse earned his fifth save of the year.

High Point will open its first series of the second half with Lexington on Friday at 6:35 pm at Truist Point. The Rockers will send Justin Jarvis (1-3, 5.21) to the hill. Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from July 2, 2026

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