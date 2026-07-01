Two Melendez Blasts Power Rockers past Charleston

Published on June 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, NC - Ivan Melendez homered twice to power the High Point Rockers to a 9-6 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds to kickstart the final series of the first half of the 2026 Atlantic League season on Tuesday night at Truist Point.

Melendez drove in four runs in the victory, while collecting his second multi-home run game in a Rockers uniform.

D.J Burt tallied three hits in addition to scoring three times in the win.

Yuhi Sako (W, 4-5) took the hill in the series opener and turned in six smooth innings of work, surrendering just two runs on five hits while striking out four Charleston batters and earning the victory.

Ryan McCarthy and Burt opened the game with back-to-back singles in the first and both came around to score when Melendez launched a towering 425 foot, three run home run, giving the Rockers an early 3-0 advantage.

Burt collected his second hit in as many trips to the plate and was standing on second in the third inning when Alex Dickerson lifted a fly ball to center field. In unconventional fashion, Burt tagged from second and came all the way around to score, extending the Rockers lead to 4-0.

Charleston's Carlos De La Cruz singled and scored on a Jhon Nuñez sacrifice fly that got the Dirty Birds on the board in the fourth, 4-1.

James Nelson's RBI single in the fifth pulled the Birds to within a pair at 4-2.

Melendez clubbed his second round tripper of the night in the sixth, a solo shot that pushed the High Point lead to 5-2.

Rockers skipper Jamie Keefe went to the bullpen in the seventh, calling on the 6 '8 righty Dustin Baird who worked out of a jam while only surrendering one run as the Rockers held on to a 5-3 lead.

Aidan Brewer, in his first game since returning from the injured list, laced a double down the third base line to lead off the seventh and ignite a four-run Rockers rally. Burt and Dickerson each drove in a run before Nick Longhi hit a two-run double to push the Rockers ahead 9-3.

The Dirty Birds rallied for three runs in the ninth before Ryan Chasse came on to record the final out of the game, picking off Narciso Crook at first base to earn the save.

High Point moves to 27-34 for the first half as Charleston falls to 22-39.

Game two of this three game set is slated to start at 6:35 pm Wednesday at Truist Point. The Rockers will send the southpaw Ben Wereski (1-1, 2.42) to the hill to face Keyvious Sampson (2-3, 6.10) for Charleston. Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.