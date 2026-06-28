Ramon Santos' Contract Transferred to Mexico

Published on June 27, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that right-handed pitcher Ramon Santos' contract has been signed by Saraperos de Saltillo of the Mexican League. The transaction marks Santos as the sixth Long Island Ducks player to have his contract transferred in 2026.

"Ramon has continuously proven himself to be one of the most dominant relief pitchers in the Atlantic League," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He has earned this opportunity, and we wish him the best of luck back in Mexico."

Santos has appeared in 18 games with the Ducks this season, totaling an Atlantic League best nine saves. He has a 1-1 record with a 0.95 ERA, allowing just three runs (two earned) in 19.0 innings of work. The Dominican Republic native has conceded just seven hits and 11 walks this season while striking out 42 batters. Going back to the 2025 season with Long Island, he has given up only two earned runs in 33.0 innings over his past 23 appearances, good for a 0.55 ERA.

The 31-year-old has spent three seasons with the Ducks (2024-26). During that time, he has pitched in 82 games, accruing an 11-3 record with a 0.64 ERA and 29 saves. In 84.2 innings of work, he has conceded just 13 runs (six earned) on 39 hits and 43 walks while striking out 155 batters, translating to 16.5 strikeouts-per-nine-innings. He was selected as the team's Most Valuable Player, presented by Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers, in 2024.

Santos becomes the sixth member of the 2026 Ducks to have his contract transferred. He joins right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer (Diablos Rojos del Mexico), infielder Nick Roselli (New York Mets), catcher Caleb Roberts (Minnesota Twins), infielder Henry Kusiak (Minnesota Twins) and first baseman/DH Juan Yepez (Dorados de Chihuahua).

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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