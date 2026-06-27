Grand Night for Ducks' Offense in Staten Island

Published on June 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







Staten Island, NY - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 19-3 on Friday night in the fourth game of a six-game series at SIUH Community Park.

Staten Island took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Matt Hogan's two-run home run to right-center field off Ducks starter Nolan Clenney. Long Island answered with four runs in the third inning on Gavin Collins' RBI double to right-center off FerryHawks starter Hiro Yamada and bases loaded walks drawn by Alsander Womack, Jorge Bonifacio and Kole Kaler.

A two-out solo home run to right-center by Nick Decker in the fourth closed the gap to 4-3. However, the Ducks offense erupted for six runs in the fifth to widen the gap to seven, highlighted by RBI singles from Bonifacio and Wilmer Difo, a two-run double by Collins and a two-run single by Aaron Takacs. Collins drew a bases loaded walk in the sixth to make it an 11-3 game.

Long Island put six more runs on the scoreboard in the seventh, highlighted by Wilmer Difo's bases loaded walk and Jacob Robson's 439-foot grand slam over the batter's eye in center, his third grand slam of the season. Ian Yetsko followed with a 389-foot two-run homer to left in the eighth to balloon the advantage to 19-3.

Clenney (5-3) earned the win, tossing seven innings of three-run ball, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters. Yamada (0-3) took the loss, conceding four runs (three earned) on one hits and five walks in two and one-third innings with two strikeouts.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their six-game series on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at SIUH Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Tanner Jacobson (1-2, 4.13) takes the mound for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Nick Payero (1-5, 7.97).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 30, to begin a three-game series with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 p.m. (5:20 p.m. for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2026

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