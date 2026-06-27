Thompson's Big Swing Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to Hagerstown

Published on June 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Baron Radcliff hit a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning as the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars defeated the Lexington Legends, 4-3, on Friday night at Legends Field.

The Legends took the lead in the third inning when Dylan Rock drew a walk and Damiano Palmegiani singled ahead of a two-out, three-run home run by Trayce Thompson. Thompson's fourth homer of the season gave Lexington a 3-0 advantage.

Hagerstown answered with single runs in each of the next three innings. Cade Fergus doubled and later scored on a Jared Carr RBI groundout in the third before Alex Isola led off the fourth with a solo home run. Noah Smith tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single in the fifth.

Tyler Guilfoil kept the Flying Boxcars off the board the rest of his outing, allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings while striking out four.

The game remained tied until the eighth when Radcliff connected on a two-out solo homer to left field off Jimmy Loper (L, 3-6), giving Hagerstown its first lead of the night.

Michael Brewer (W, 2-1) earned the victory with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief, striking out three. Johnny Barbato (S, 2) worked a scoreless ninth inning to record the save.

Thompson accounted for all three Lexington runs with his three-run homer. Palmegiani, Nick Senzel and Juan Gonzalez added the Legends' other hits, while Rock reached base three times via walks.

Isola and Radcliff each homered for Hagerstown, while Carr and Smith drove in the Flying Boxcars' other runs.

The Legends fell to 24-34 on the season and will continue their series with Hagerstown on Saturday night at Legends Field. First Pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM.







Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2026

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