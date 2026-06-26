America 250 Event on July 3rd at Penn Medicine Park

Published on June 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







(Lancaster, PA): The Lancaster Stormers and Penn Medicine Park are hosting a huge America 250 extravaganza on July 3rd at Penn Medicine Park.

An Independence Day Celebration has been a tradition at Penn Medicine Park for the past few years, and this one promises to be the biggest one yet.

The America 250 Celebration will transform the entire Penn Medicine Park property into a festival-style experience filled with family-friendly entertainment, patriotic activities, food, music, and one of the region's premier fireworks displays. Admission to the event is free for all guests.

America 250 at Penn Medicine Park would not be possible without the support of our community partners; The City of Lancaster, WGAL and Discover Lancaster.

While the Stormers are on the road that night and there is no home baseball game, there will be plenty of events for fans and guests to enjoy.

This event will take place inside the stadium and outside the Stadium in the Parking lots.

Gates will open at 5 PM and Fireworks will begin at 10 PM.

Below is a timeline of the events:

5 PM - Gates Open

6:00 - 6:45 - 3 Legacies Wrestling Expo

6:00 - 9:00 - Crazy On Clay Car Show

6:30 - Synergy Dance Complex Performance

7:00 - Hot Dog Eating Contest

7:15 - Pie Eating Contest

7:15 - 8:15 - Hypnosis Show

8:45 - 10:00 Lancaster Symphony Orchestra

10:00 - Fireworks

Featuring DJ Mike Miller inside the stadium

Additional Activities: Bounce Houses, Petting Zoo, Carnival Games, Variety of Vendors, Reenactments, Pig Roast, Concessions available for purchase

"We're going bigger than ever for America 250. From the Lancaster Symphony and fireworks to family activities, contests, vendors, and live entertainment, this is our way of creating a signature summer tradition for Lancaster County and celebrating 250 years of America together", said Alexandra Bunn, Vice President/Assistant General Manager.

The Lancaster Stormers and Penn Medicine Park are looking forward to continuing the tradition of bringing together thousands of residents and visitors for an unforgettable evening of patriotism, entertainment, and community spirit.







Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2026

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