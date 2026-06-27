Gastonia Rally Eliminates Lancaster

Published on June 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Three sacrifice flies, four hits and one hit batter.

Those account for Gastonia scoring eight runners from third base with fewer than two outs on Friday evening as the Ghost Peppers defeated the Lancaster "Road Apples", 8-6, officially eliminating Lancaster from first half contention in the North Division.

Meanwhile, Gastonia pulled to within one game of the division lead in the South with its 12th consecutive win.

Lancaster had forged a 6-5 lead off Nate Peden (3-1) in the bottom of the eighth when Alan Alonso beat out a scratch single as Michael Snyder strode home from third.

With the normal back end relievers consumed over the previous few games, Lancaster called upon A.J. Alexy (1-2) to try and close out the game. After throwing two strikes to Justin Wylie, Alexy issued a walk. He also walked Chris Proctor with ball four eluding Joe DeLuca for a passed ball, sending Wylie to third. Chandler Seagle picked up the run from third with a bouncer up the middle, tying the game at 6-6. Nate Scantlin, pinch hitting for Wade Kelly, lined an RBI single to left center, chasing Proctor home from third for the lead.

Jack Reinheimer advanced the runners to second and third with a bunt. Cole Roederder was walked intentionally before Anthony Prato was nicked by a pitch for the final Gastonia run. Kaleb Sophy took over and coaxed a double play out of Jason Brigman, the first failed attempt to score from third for Gastonia in the game.

Joseph Carpenter doubled and Joe DeLuca walked with two outs in the bottom of the ninth before Jake Miednik retired Michael Snyder on a fly to deep center to end the night and Lancaster's first half hopes.

David Smith and Snyder each homered for the Stormers in the loss. Proctor was 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI for Gastonia. He also stole two bases.

Lancaster will start Jason Bollman (2-4) on Saturday against right-hander Duane Underwoord, Jr. (0-0). Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may tune into HomeTeam Network at 6:40.

NOTES: Smith has hit safely in 15 of 17...The Stormers failed to win the first half for the 13th straight season...The Stormers turned three double plays in the game.







Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2026

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