Crabs Lose Third Straight to Rockers

Published on June 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The struggles for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (38-20) continued as they lost to the High Point Rockers (26-32) 12-3 in a rain-shorted affair on Friday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Blue Crabs magic number to clinch the South Division first half championship remains at four while the Gastonia Ghost Peppers have narrowed Southern Maryland's lead to one game.

The Blue Crabs were haunted by Luke Napleton again in the first inning. In the top of the first inning, he launched a three-run home run to left field, his 13th of the season and eighth against Southern Maryland. Nolan Watson added an RBI single later in the inning to give the Rockers a 4-0 lead before the Blue Crabs came to the plate.

Napleton added another solo home run off of Blue Crabs starting pitcher Anthony Borrero in the second inning, his ninth of the year against the Crabs, to extend High Point's lead to 5-0.

Southern Maryland got their bats going in the bottom of the second inning. Jackson Loftin singled to start the inning and Ezequiel Pagan followed with a double. Ethan Wilson plated Loftin with a sacrifice fly and Pagan came home on a Carlos Rojas RBI single to trim the Blue Crabs' deficit to 5-2.

The Rockers then took control of the game with seven runs in the top of the fourth inning. Ivan Melendez blasted a three-run home run and D.J. Burt had two hits in the inning as High Point pulled ahead to a 12-2 advantage.

Viandel Pena delivered a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, his ninth of the season and his second in as many nights, to put the Blue Crabs back on the board at 12-3. After a lengthy rain delay to begin the game, rain rolled into the area again and the game was ruled official with the Rockers winning 12-3.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the High Point Rockers on Saturday, June 27 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 pm. The Blue Crabs celebrate Women of Impact Night during tomorrow's game. To purchase tickets, click here.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have been proud members of the Atlantic League since 2008, the fourth-longest tenured team in the league. With a proud tradition of success on and off the field, many players have found a home while playing in front of Crustacean Nation, the nickname for the Blue Crabs' avid fanbase. A host of former Major Leaguers have played for the Blue Crabs, including Chien-Ming Wang, Pat Mahomes Sr., and team legend Daryl Thompson. Many players have also made it to the Major Leagues after playing with Southern Maryland, including Isaac Mattson of the Pittsburgh Pirates. 2026 marks the 18th season of Blue Crabs baseball at Regency Furniture Stadium, where Clawsome Times Await.







Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2026

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