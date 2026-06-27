Rockers Beat up on Southern Maryland Pitching

Published on June 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







WALDORF, Md. - The High Point Rockers pounded out 17 hits including three home runs in blasting the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 12-3 in a rain-shortened five inning contest on Friday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The Rockers improve to 26-32 on the season while Southern Maryland now leads the South Division at 38-20. The Blue Crabs have a narrow one-game lead over Gastonia (37-21) with five games remaining in the Atlantic League's first half.

The Rockers opened with four runs in the first with Luke Napleton hitting a three-run homer. When he homered again in the second to push High Point's lead to 5-0, it marked Napleton's fifth homer in the last three games.

The Rockers added seven runs in the fourth with Ivan Melendez hitting a three-run homer and Nolan Watson, Braxton Davidson and Ryan McCarthy each contributing RBI singles.

Matt Solter (W, 4-5) went all five innings and walked one while striking out five.

The game was halted at the end of the fifth inning. The contest started nearly 2 1/2 hours late due to rain prior to the game.

Napleton was three-for-three with five RBI on the night while D.J. Burt and Watson each had three hits as well.

Game five of the six-game series is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start on Saturday at Regency Furniture Stadium. Rocker fans can follow all the action on DugoutTV.org or listen to the broadcast on the free MixLR app.







Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2026

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