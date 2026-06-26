Revs' Streaks Snapped Despite Late Threats in Charleston

Published on June 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Charleston, WV): Nick Regalado struck out a career-high 11 batters and the York Revolution threatened to come from behind late in the game but lost their three-game winning streak in a 6-3 defeat to the Charleston Dirty Birds on Thursday evening at GoMart Ballpark. York (31-26) also saw a season-best three-game road winning streak snapped, while suffering their first loss all season to Charleston after eight consecutive head-to-head victories.

Regalado (2-2) enjoyed a career night, besting his previous career high of six strikeouts while logging a career best 6.1 innings. The Revs righty struck out the side in the first and fanned five of his first seven batters of the night, and kept the Revs within a 2-0 deficit heading into the seventh.

York was unable to solve Charleston right hander Keyvius Sampson (2-3), however, as the 35-year-old veteran limited the Revs to two hits over seven shutout innings.

Charleston struck first on a two-out RBI double to left by Shawon Dunston Jr. in the bottom of the third.

Jhon Nunez added an opposite field solo homer to left center in the fourth to make it 2-0.

The Revs were held without a hit as Sampson faced the minimum until Ben Blackwell's two-out single and stolen base in the fifth.

Still scoreless, York threatened with a pair of walks and two steals by Tomo Otosaka in the sixth but stranded two in scoring position.

Jacob Teter singled to lead off the seventh and stole second but Sampson set down his final three to wrap up his finest effort of the season to date.

Nunez greeted Regalado with a leadoff double to left center in the bottom of the seventh and after advancing on a ground out, scored on Wendell Rijo's single through the drawn in infield to chase Regalado and make it 3-0. Rijo stole second and scored on a single to right by Javier Crespo, and one more run crossed on a throwing error by reliever Jose Lopez as the margin expanded to 5-0.

York rallied against the Charleston bullpen in the eighth as Cole Griffith and Otosaka worked one-out walks from reliever Miguel Pena. Lefty Armando Vasquez was summoned and faced four batters without recording an out. Nick Dunn broke up the shutout with an RBI double to right and Brian Rey made it 5-2 by legging out an RBI infield single. Teter walked to load the bases and Jackson Ross took a free pass to force in a run as the Revs clawed within 5-3. Righty Henry Omana entered and fell behind Blackwell 3-0 but came back to notch back-to-back strikeouts, slamming the door on the potential game-changing threat.

Charleston added an insurance run in the eighth on a bases loaded walk by Revs lefty Matt Mikulski to Jaylen Smith.

York filled the bases again in the ninth as Charleston closer Lance Lusk walked both Drew Ramirez and Otosaka sandwiching a Griffith infield single as Lusk failed to record an out. Lefty Carlos Meza entered to set down the next three batters for his fifth career save, denying the Revs of the potential comeback.

Notes: The Revs drew nine walks for the second consecutive game and have walked 24 times through the first three games of the series. Regalado's 11 strikeout performance marks the Revs' sixth double digit strikeout effort of the year and their single season record fourth of 11-plus (previous record was three last year and had just 14 such performances overall prior to this season). It was the second 11-strikeout performance by a Revs starter in the past three nights as Rhett Kouba whiffed a career-high 11 in Tuesday's win. The Revs' eight-game winning streak against the Dirty Birds tied the third longest vs one opponent in franchise history; it was just the second time the Revs started 8-0 vs one opponent, matching their mark vs Camden in 2014. Rey extended his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games and his on-base streak to 30 in-a-row. Ross' on-base streak climbed to 33 consecutive games. The Revs stole four bases giving them 15 steals in the past four games, their most in a four-game span this season.

Next: York lefty Braden Scott (3-4, 4.50) faces righty David Lebron (0-1, 7.36) to kick off the weekend portion of the series on Friday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 26, 2026

Revs' Streaks Snapped Despite Late Threats in Charleston - York Revolution

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