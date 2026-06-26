Prato Paces Gastonia As Stormers Fall Again

Published on June 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Gastonia third baseman Anthony Prato had a night to remember on Thursday, going 5-for-5 with a pair of homers to lead the Gastonia Ghost Peppers to a 7-4 victory over the Lancaster Stormers at Penn Medicine Park.

The win was the 11th straight for the Ghost Peppers, who pulled to within two games of Southern Maryland in the South. The depleted Stormers dropped their ninth in the last 10 decisions, largely falling out of the race in the North.

Prato bookended the game with similar homers to right center in the first and ninth innings. Between those, the right-handed batter knocked out three singles and scored two other runs to pace the offense.

Lancaster answered the first homer with three straight singles in the bottom of the first inning as Joseph Carpenter's liner to left center scored David Smith with the tying run. Scott Kelly doubled and scored on a single by Evan Ulrich in the second for a 2-1 Lancaster lead which Noah Bremer held until the sixth when the Ghost Peppers scored the tying run on a bases loaded wild pitch.

Jalen Battles led off the Lancaster seventh with a double off the top of the right field wall, which was initially called a home run. A bad pickoff throw from starter Ethan Lindow sent him to third, and Battles scored on Kelly's single to right.

Walks from right-handed reliever Evan Long, including an intentional walk to Smith, loaded the bases. Gastonia went to left-hander Jake Rice (2-1), who coaxed a 3-2-3 double play out of Nathan Martorella, ending the inning with the Stormers leading, 3-2.

Ronnie Voacolo (2-1) pitched a perfect seventh but could not sustain the momentum into the eighth. Prato reached on an infield single to the third base bag and stole second. Bryson Brigman drilled a double down the left field line to tie the game.

Lefty Phil Diehl struck out Grant Lavigne for the second out, and Lancaster opted to walk Justn Wylie with lefty batting Chris Proctor coming up. Proctor spoiled the strategy, striking a line drive off Diehl's leg and beating it out for an infield single to load the bases. Jace Rinehart hit a grounder that was smothered by Scott Kelly, who was unable to get an out. Cole Roederer struck out for the second out, but Jack Reineimer singled up the middle for a 6-3 lead.

The Stormers will send Matt Swarmer (0-2) to the mound on Friday evening against left-hander Randy Reyes. Fans may tune into HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Smith has hit safely in 14 of 16...Carpenter doubled in the eighth inning, his 89th as a Stormer...Diahl appeared in his 26th game of the season and his third straight game.







Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2026

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