Legends Collect 14 Hits in 17-11 Loss to Hagerstown

Published on June 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Lexington Legends recorded 14 hits and blasted three home runs Thursday night, but the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars outlasted Lexington in a 17-11 slugfest at Legends Field.

Hagerstown struck first with a two-run home run by Darick Hall in the opening inning, but the Legends answered immediately. Trayce Thompson connected on a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, and Dylan Rock later scored on a wild pitch to give Lexington three runs in the frame.

The Flying Boxcars added three runs in the second inning behind home runs from Carlos Castro and Jared Carr and continued to add to their lead with two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings.

Lexington's offense came alive in the bottom of the fifth. Curtis Terry launched a two-run homer before Tres Gonzales crushed a three-run home run later in the inning. The Legends plated five runs in the frame and added two more in the sixth to stay within striking distance.

Terry finished 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs, while Gonzales collected three hits and drove in three runs. Rock scored three runs and added two hits, and Thompson finished with a two-run homer and two RBIs. Nick Senzel also recorded a pair of hits for Lexington.

Hagerstown answered with five runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Hall's second home run of the night, a three-run blast. The Flying Boxcars finished with seven home runs and 15 hits in the contest.

Jimmy Loper (3-5) was charged with the loss for Lexington. Jordan Peyton (2-0) earned the victory in relief for Hagerstown, while Clay Helvey picked up his eighth save of the season.

With the loss, Lexington falls to 24-33 on the season.

The Legends and Flying Boxcars continue their series Friday night at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM.







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