Crabs Fall 11-3 to High Point

Published on June 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (38-19) were felled by a big sixth inning in an 11-3 loss to the High Point Rockers (25-32) on Thursday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. After entering the frame with a one-run lead, the Rockers scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning. Southern Maryland's magic number to clinch the South Division first half championship remains at four with six games left to play.

Both teams scored their first run of the game in the third inning. In the top half of the inning, High Point took the lead on a D.J. Burt RBI single. The Blue Crabs responded in the bottom of the inning as Danny Bautista Jr. scored on a wild pitch by High Point starting pitcher Ben Wereski to tie the game at 1-1.

The Rockers re-took the lead in the top of the fifth inning. Nolan Watson led off the inning with a double off of Southern Maryland starting pitcher Ian Kahaloa. Patrick Sanchez followed with a single and a fielding error by Blue Crabs center fielder Stephen Paolini allowed Sanchez to score to give High Point a 2-1 advantage.

High Point took control of the game with eight runs on five hits and three walks in the top of the sixth inning. Luke Napleton delivered the big blow with a three-run home run, his sixth of the season against Southern Maryland, to give the Rockers a 10-1 lead.

Kahaloa met the same fate as Connor Overton last night. After a strong start, he ran into a roadblock with two outs in the sixth inning. In 5.2 innings pitched, he allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

The Blue Crabs looked to chip away. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Viandel Pena led off the inning with a solo home run, his eighth of the season to cut Southern Maryland's deficit to 10-2. However, that's as close as they would get. Napleton added another home run, a ninth inning solo shot for his seventh of the year against the Crabs. Dylan Hoy was able to get a pinch-hit home run for the Crabs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but High Point closed up shop for an 11-3 win.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the High Point Rockers on Friday, June 26 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

Kick off your weekend at the ballpark! Stick around after the game for postgame fireworks lighting up the night sky - part of every Friday home game this season. Tomorrow's game is also Military Appreciation Night.







Atlantic League Stories from June 25, 2026

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