Crabs Held in Check in 6-1 Loss to Rockers

Published on June 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (38-18) struggled at the plate in a 6-1 loss to the High Point Rockers (24-32) on Wednesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium. The team was held to just one run on six hits by High Point starting pitcher Yuhi Sako. Ezequiel Pagan had a solid day at the plate, finishing 3-for-4. Southern Maryland's magic number to clinch the South Division for the first half remains at four.

After both starting pitchers retired the side in order in the first inning, High Point got on the board in the top of the first inning with an RBI single by Mikey Kane. Blue Crabs starting pitcher Connor Overton worked out of the jam with a double play and a strikeout to keep the Rockers lead at 1-0.

The game then took shape as a pitcher's duel as that was the only run on the scoreboard through six innings. The Rockers then got some breathing room in the top of the eighth inning. Luke Napleton led off the inning with a solo home run and Nolan Watson hit a three-run home run later in the frame to extend High Point's lead to 5-0.

A tough seventh inning soured a strong start for Overton. He finished 6.1 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

The Blue Crabs finally got on the board with a solo home run by Danny Bautista Jr., his sixth homer of the season, to trim the deficit to 5-1.

Bautista's home run was the lone blemish against High Point's Sako. He allowed just one run over eight innings of work. He scattered four hits with a season-high 8 strikeouts. He did not walk a batter.

High Point got that run back in the top of the ninth inning on a Ryan McCarthy RBI single to extend their lead to 6-1. High Point relief pitcher Brayden Matthews then retired the Crabs in the bottom of the inning to finish the ballgame.

The Blue Crabs continue their six-game series against the High Point Rockers on Thursday, June 25 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

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Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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