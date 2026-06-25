Sako Goes Eight Strong to Lead Rockers past Southern Maryland

Published on June 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







WALDORF, Md. - Yuhi Sako held the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to just four hits over eight innings while High Point's Luke Napleton went three-for-three to lead the Rockers to a 6-1 lead over Southern Maryland on Wednesday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

In the best outing of his career, Sako (W, 3-5) held the Blue Crabs to just four hits over eight innings, did not issue a walk, and tied his career-high with eight strikeouts. He lost the shutout in the bottom of the eighth when Danny Bautista, Jr. led off the frame with a solo homer but by then, the game was well in hand..

The Rockers took an early 1-0 lead in the second when Napleton singled, moved to second on a walk to Nick Longhi, and scored on a single by Mikey Kane.

The score remained 1-0 until the top of the seventh as Sako and Blue Crabs starter Connor Overton (L, 4-4) matched each other pitch for pitch. Sako put the Crabs down in order in the first, fourth and sixth and struck out the side in the third.

The Rockers scored four times off Overton in the top of the seventh. Napleton led off with a solo homer for a 2-0 High Point lead. After Longhi drew another walk, Kane singled and Ethan Skender reached on a 5-4 fielder's choice to put runners on the corners. Nolan Watson then launched his fourth homer of the season, a three-run shot to left, that put the Rockers in control at 5-0.

The Rockers added an insurance run in the top of the ninth when Skender beat out an infield single, Watson was hit by a pitch and Patrick Sanchez moved both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. High Point's Ryan McCarthy grounded out to first but Skender was able to scamper home to make it a 6-1 advantage.

Brayden Matthews came on in the ninth and pitched around a pair of singles.

Napleton wound up a triple shy of the cycle, collecting a single, double and home run. Kane had two hits and Watson led all Rockers with three RBI. Ezequiel Pagan had three hits to lead the Blue Crabs.

Game three of the series is scheduled for Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. High Point will send lefty Ben Wereski (0-1, 2.57) to the mound to face Southern Maryland righty Ian Kahaloa (5-1, 4.03). Rocker fans can follow the action on DugoutTV.org and the audio on the free MixLR app.







Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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