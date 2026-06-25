Bullpen Shuts Down Dirty Birds as Revs Win Third Straight

Published on June 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Charleston, WV): The York Revolution won their third consecutive game, 6-3 over the Charleston Dirty Birds on Wednesday evening at GoMart Ballpark. York used six pitchers to earn the win as the late inning relief combined to set down the final 10 batters of the night.

York struck first as Brian Rey nailed a two-run double down the right field line with two outs in the top of the third. Rey picked up his 70th hit and 50th RBI of the season while extending his hitting streak to 10 games in-a-row and his on-base streak to 29 consecutive games.

Revs righty Scott Borgmann moved into the starting role for the first time in his pro career and held Charleston scoreless through the first three innings. He stranded Shawon Dunston Jr at third base after a leadoff infield single in the first, stranded another runner at third base after absorbing a line drive comebacker off the bat of Javier Crespo to end the second, and recorded a pair of pickoffs at first base to erase singles in the third.

Charleston tied the game for the first time with two runs in the fourth. Carlos De La Cruz got the hosts on the board with an RBI double to left, and after Hunter Parsons entered to strike out Jhon Nunez for the second out, allowed a bloop single plopped into shallow center by Wendell Rijo to tie the score at 2-2.

York managed just two runs on three hits in five innings against Dirty Birds starter Jordan Jackson, but Jacob Teter unclogged it with a solo homer to right center, his 12th of the year off reliever Riskiel Tineo in the sixth.

Revs lefty Shawn Rapp had worked a scoreless fifth and was an out away from going two full innings, but Nunez snuck a game-tying double down the third base line with two outs in the sixth to bring the Birds even again at 3-3.

York answered right back to take the lead for good in the seventh. Mike Rosario led off with an infield single and stole second before walks to Drew Ramirez and Austin Bates loaded the bases with no outs. Eduardo Herrera (2-2) issued one more walk to Tomo Otosaka forcing in the go-ahead run, and lefty Armando Vasquez walked Nick Dunn to drive in one more before setting down the next three batters as the Revs took a 5-3 lead.

The Revs added an insurance run against closer Lance Lusk in the ninth. After Rey was thrown out at the plate attempting to score on Ben Blackwell's single to left, Rosario smashed a two-out single off the glove of first baseman Yassel Pino, allowing Jackson Ross to score from second, beating the throw home from right field.

Josh Mollerus nailed down his fourth save with a perfect ninth, following Denny Bentley (1-2) who retired all four for the win and Ryan Shreve who had a three-up, three-down eighth inning for the hold.

The Revs' three-game winning streak follows last week's season-high four-game losing streak, as York improves to 31-25 on the year.

Notes: York has won three consecutive road games for the first time this season. The Revs improve to 8-0 against the Dirty Birds this year; their eight-game winning streak head-to-head is tied for the third longest vs one opponent in franchise history, while it matches their best ever start vs one opponent as they also started 8-0 vs Camden in 2014. The Revs drew nine walks in the game including eight over the final three innings; it was their most walks in a game since they drew nine free passes on May 31 vs Hagerstown. They won despite a season high-tying 12 left on base; they had just three left aboard through the first six innings but left the bases loaded in each of the final three frames. Teter has six homers in his last 16 games. Ross lost an eight-game hitting streak but extended his on-base streak to 32 consecutive games with a ninth inning walk. Shreve extended his scoreless streaks to 10 outings and 11.2 innings, still with just one hit allowed during that span; he has retired 32 of 35 batters in the month of June. Mollerus was scoreless for the sixth time in seven outings and 10th in the last 12.

Next: The Revs will go for a fourth consecutive win on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. as RHP Nick Regalado (2-1, 6.40) faces right hander Keyvius Sampson (1-3, 6.87). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2026

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