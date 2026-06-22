Costa Doing Business: Rookie Dominates in Debut as Revs Steam Crabs on Father's Day

Published on June 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): York Revolution rookie lefty Julian Costa tossed 6.2 scoreless innings in his pro debut as the Revs throttled the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 11-1 on Father's Day afternoon at WellSpan Park.

Costa allowed just two hits and walked only two batters while striking out four. Signed after a standout career at West Chester University, the 23-year-old retired 12 straight carrying a one-hit shutout into the seventh on just an infield hit. He was lifted to an ovation from the home crowd following his only outfield hit surrendered, a two-out single by Danny Bautista Jr in the seventh. Ryan Shreve entered and struck out Ethan Wilson to preserve the shutout bid.

The offense supported Costa (1-0) early and often, scoring in six of the first seven innings while pounding out 17 hits. Every starter had at least one hit and the Revs tallied multiple hits in each of the first seven innings of the game.

Costa kicked things off with a 1-2-3 first inning including a strike out of leadoff man Stephen Paolini, his first career batter faced.

The Revs followed by grabbing an immediate lead as Nick Dunn socked a one-out double to right center and scored when Brian Rey singled up the middle for the game's first run, extending his hitting streak to eight consecutive games and his on-base streak to 27 games in-a-row.

The Revs strung together a two-out rally in the second as Devonte Brown singled up the middle and stole second, Cole Griffith took a walk, and Tomo Otosaka cashed in with a chopper up the middle for an RBI knock. York added two more on an error by shortstop Viandel Pena and a wild pitch, as Crabs starter JP Massey (3-4) needed 35 pitches to get through the inning.

Griffith drilled an RBI single off the Arch Nemesis with two outs in the third, and Jacob Teter hammered an RBI double off the right center fence in the fourth as the lead grew to 6-0.

Mike Rosario contributed an RBI double off the Nemesis in the sixth, and the Revs ran away with it after a four-run seventh. Teter's fielder's choice grounder produced the first run, Jackson Ross clobbered a run-scoring single off the top of the big wall in left, and Ben Blackwell nailed a two-run double to deep right.

Jose Lopez used a double play and a strikeout in the eighth for his second scoreless outing since joining York as the Revs took a two-hit shutout into the ninth for the second consecutive Sunday.

Southern Maryland broke up the shutout bid with an unearned run on Ezequiel Pagan's RBI single to center, but the Revs enjoyed their third three-hitter of the year and first in a nine-inning contest.

Notes: York allowed no earned runs for the second time this year (May 15 vs Staten Island). The Revs' 17 hits are their most since a 21-hit performance on May 14 vs Staten Island. Shreve extended his Revs season best scoreless streaks to nine appearances and 10.2 innings as he still has allowed just one hit during that span. The Revs stole four bases, their most since June 3 vs Charleston when they posted a season-high six. The Revs ripped five doubles, their most since May 16 vs Staten Island. Dunn notched his second consecutive three-hit game and fourth of the year; he is batting .333 in 31 games since May 12. Teter becomes the Revs' league-leading fourth batter to 40 RBI this season. Ross (2-for-5) is now batting .393 on a 30-game on-base streak, the league's fourth-longest this year. He is also batting .444 on a 7-game hitting streak and .415 over his last 14 games. Griffith (2-for-4) has hit safely in each of his first five starts to begin his pro career. York snapped a season-high four-game losing streak, improving to 29-25. They went 2-4 during the six-game series vs Southern Maryland who falls to 37-17, still a league-best. Sunday wrapped up a stretch of 21 consecutive games where the Revs did not have to travel aside from their commuting series at Lancaster; they will leave PA for the first time since late May when they head to Charleston for a six-game series beginning Tuesday night.

Next: RHP Rhett Kouba (3-2, 4.96) starts Tuesday's opener in Charleston at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / DugoutTV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2026

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