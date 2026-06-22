Legends Drop Series Finale to Rockers, 8-6

Published on June 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Lexington Legends mounted a late comeback attempt but could not overcome an early deficit, falling to the High Point Rockers, 8-6, on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point.

Lexington struck first in the opening inning when Dylan Rock delivered an RBI single and Damiano Palmegiani added an RBI groundout to give the Legends a 2-0 lead.

High Point answered immediately with two runs in the bottom of the first before erupting for five runs in the third inning to take control of the game. Luke Napleton highlighted the rally with a two-run double as the Rockers built a 7-3 advantage.

Palmegiani continued his hot stretch at the plate with a solo home run to lead off the third inning, his fourth home run of the season. The blast trimmed the deficit to 7-3 and accounted for two of Lexington's three runs through the first six innings.

The Rockers added an insurance run in the fifth inning when Nolan Watson connected on a solo home run to extend the lead to 8-3.

Lexington refused to go away quietly. The Legends plated two runs in the seventh inning on RBI hits from Jackson Feltner and Rock, cutting the deficit to three. In the ninth, Nick Senzel delivered an RBI double to bring Lexington within two runs, but High Point closer Ryan Chasse recorded the final outs to secure the victory.

Rock finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a double, while Feltner also collected two hits and drove in a run. Palmegiani homered and drove in two runs, and Senzel added an RBI double as part of Lexington's 10-hit attack.

Cole Percival (0-2) was charged with the loss after allowing six runs over two innings. David Hess (6-3) earned the win for High Point after permitting three runs while striking out six across six innings. Chasse picked up his fifth save of the season.

Despite the loss, Lexington's bullpen settled things down after the third inning. Dustin Baird, David Stich and Jalen Worthley combined to allow just two runs over the final six innings.

With the defeat, the Legends fell to 24-30 on the season.

The Legends return home Tuesday night to begin a six-game homestand against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available at LexingtonLegends.com or by calling (859) 422-7867.







Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2026

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