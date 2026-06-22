Hess, Rockers Take Down Legends

Published on June 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point's David Hess won his fourth consecutive start as the Rockers offense supported him with a five-run third inning as High Point took an 8-6 decision in the series finale against the Lexington Legends on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point.

Hess (W, 5-3) improved to 5-3 on the year with six innings of solid work, allowing seven hits while striking out six and not allowing a walk.

Ethan Skender, Luke Napleton and Nolan Watson all collected multiple hits. Napleton went three-for-five while driving in three runs in the victory. Napleton's three doubles tied the club record for doubles in a game.

The Rockers hit a season-high six doubles in the game including three in the first inning when they scored a pair of runs to tie the game at 2-2.

The Legends struck first with Nick Senzel and Jackson Feltner each hitting RBI singles to give their squad an early 2-0 lead.

High Point was quick to strike back in the home half of the first. Ryan McCarthy led off with a double, then Ethan Skender traded places with McCarthy, ripping an RBI double to get the Rockers on the board.

Napleton kept the double party going with one of his own, plating Skender from second and tying the game at two.

Damiano Palmegiani homered for the fourth consecutive game in the third, a solo shot off of Hess to put his squad back in front 3-2.

The Rockers scored five times in the third inning with Dickerson and Napleton collecting RBI doubles and Watson and Sanchez contributing run-scoring singles as High Point took an 8-3 lead.

The Legends scored twice in the seventh to cut the gap to 8-5.

Ryan Chasse gave up a late RBI single to Dylan Rock, but the closer was able to bear down and earn his fourth save of the season.

High Point moves to 23-31 as Lexington falls to 24-30. High Point will hit the road for a series with the first place Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starting Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Md. Rocker fans can follow the action live on DugoutTV.org or the audio broadcast on the free MixLR app.







Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2026

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