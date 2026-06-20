Rockers Fall in 10 Innings

Published on June 19, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Lexington Legends took advantage of a sacrifice bunt and a throwing error in the tenth inning to claim a 5-4 victory over the High Point Rockers Friday night at Truist Point in front of crowd of 2,455.

The Legends used the extra inning ghost runner to their advantage in the tenth. With Ronnie Dawson starting the inning at second, he came around to score when Andy Atwood's sacrifice bunt turned into a throwing error for the Rocker defense, allowing Dawson to score the go-ahead run.

The Rockers had runners at first and third with one out in the tenth when the Legends turned a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

The loss put the series even at 2-2 as the Rockers fall to 22-30 on the season and Lexington moves to 23-29.

High Point starter Ben Wereski turned in five solid innings of work, punching out six while surrendering two runs on seven hits.

The Rockers jumped ahead early thanks to an RBI double from Mikey Kane that scored DJ Burt for a 1-0 lead in the first.

Trayce Thompson's two-run homer in the second put the Legends on top 2-1.

High Point tied the game in the bottom of the third when Ethan Skender was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a single by Burt and scored on Alex Dickerson's RBI single.

The Rockers took a 3-2 lead in the sixth when Nick Longhi and scored on Nolan Watson's single. Skender was again hit by a pitch and scored on Kane's RBI single in the seventh as High Point took a 4-3 lead. But Lexington tied the game in the eighth when Dawson was hit by a pitch, move to second when Atwood was hit by a pitch and then scored on a single by Jerry Huntziinger to tie the game and send it into extra innings.

Ryan Chasse (L, 1-3) took the loss despite not allowing a hit over his two innings of work and striking out two. Lexington reliever Carson Lambert (W, 4-0) logged the victory with 1.2 innings of hitless relief.

Watson, Kane and Dickerson all collected a pair of hits for the Rockers and Kane driving in two runs. The Legends were led by Xane Washington who had three hits.

Game five of this six game set is slated to start Saturday night at 6:35 pm at Trust Point. Rockers will send Matt Solter (3-5) to the hill opposed by Lexington's Tyler Guilfoil (1-4). Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2026

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