Revs Drop Friday's Contest in Extras

Published on June 19, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







York, PA: Pitching was on display as the York Revolution and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs played to a 2-2 stalemate through nine innings, but a four-run tenth sent the Revs to a 6-2 defeat on Friday night at WellSpan Park.

York starter Nick Regalado was outstanding, allowing just one hit through the first four innings and leading 1-0 into the sixth.

Regalado worked past a leadoff double by Phillip Sikes in the top of the second, and the Revs drew first blood in their half of the inning as Jacob Teter drilled a solo homer to right, his 11th of the year.

Jackson Ross followed with a double, but Blue Crabs starter Connor Overton embarked on a span that saw him face the minimum over his next 15 batters faced, allowing just an infield single to Ben Blackwell during that stretch which carried him through the sixth inning.

Regalado faced a two on, nobody out situation after a pair of singles in the fifth. Alejandro De Aza executed a sacrifice bunt, but Regalado escaped when left fielder Mike Rosario nailed Ezequiel Pagan, attempting to tag up on a shallow fly ball, at the plate to end the inning.

Sikes gave Southern Maryland a 2-1 lead on a bases loaded double down the left field line in the sixth, but with second and third and still no outs, Regalado escaped further trouble with another double play when right fielder Devonte Brown made a great sliding grab in shallow right center and threw to second to double off Sikes. Regalado retired Pagan on a fly out to complete a career high-tying six innings with just two runs surrendered.

York tied the game in the bottom of the seventh when Ross ripped an RBI single up the middle, but Overton kept it tied by stranding two in scoring position.

Ryan Shreve, Jose Lopez, and Josh Mollerus combined to face the minimum out of the Revs bullpen over the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings to keep it tied.

Rafi Vazquez (7-0) allowed just a two-out infield single by Ross in the ninth, working two scoreless innings to send the game to extras.

Aaron Holiday (0-1) was greeted by a leadoff single in the tenth and four consecutive walks followed, forcing in three runs as Southern Maryland took control. Shawn Rapp entered to record the first two outs but lost Jackson Loftin on a full count to a fourth bases loaded walk in the inning as Southern Maryland accepted the decisive 6-2 margin.

Endrys Briceno handled a scoreless bottom of the tenth to close it out.

Notes: York falls to 28-24 while Southern Maryland improves to 36-16 with a third straight win, lowering its magic number to six to wrap up a first half South Division title. Had the game been finished after the top of the ninth, it would have lasted just one hour and 55 minutes which would have set a Revs record. Had it been completed after the bottom of the ninth, it would have lasted just two hours and five minutes, three minutes past the quickest nine-inning game in club history. The Revs tied a season-high with three double plays turned (also May 19 at Hagerstown). Shreve extended his scoreless streak to a Revs season-best 10.1 innings. Lopez made his Revs debut after signing earlier in the day; the 27-year-old reached the Majors with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023 and went 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA for Hagerstown in 2024. York falls to 1-4 in extra innings while Southern Maryland improves to 5-1. Brian Rey singled in the seventh extending his on-base streak to 25 consecutive games. Ross went 3-for-4, extending his on-base streak to 28 games; he is now batting .398 on the streak, .432 over his last 12 games, and .398 at home for the year. Vazquez has allowed just one run in 27.0 innings all season after going two scoreless out of the Crabs bullpen.

Next: York hosts Southern Maryland on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. as LHP Braden Scott (3-3, 4.42) faces righty Ian Kahaloa (4-1, 4.35). The night includes Inside-the-Park Fireworks presented by Explore York. It's also a Rookie Revs night presented by Northern Central Railway. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2026

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