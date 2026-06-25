York Revolution Celebrate America250 with Annual July4York

Published on June 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): July4York is back, and organizers are once again preparing to deliver a full day of patriotic entertainment, family fun, and community celebration at WellSpan Park on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

The York Revolution today announced details for the annual July4York celebration, featuring a unique lineup of events that will begin in the afternoon and continue through the evening, ending with area's most spectacular dual fireworks display.

The day kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on the Brooks Robinson Plaza with family-friendly activities including inflatables and face painting. At 3:45 p.m., the Engineering Society of York, York Factory Whistle Concert Committee, York County Community Foundation, 240 Arch, Cleveland Brothers, The York Water Company, and IWM International LLC are proud to present York's beloved Factory Whistle Concert. The iconic whistle will perform a special 30-minute patriotic concert that can be heard from the ballpark and throughout downtown York.

The celebration moves inside the ballpark at 4:00 p.m. when gates to WellSpan Park open for ticketed fans. At approximately 4:15 p.m. a special Veteran Parade kicks off around the warning track of the field to honor those who have served our country. Veterans are invited to participate and may RSVP for up to four complimentary tickets by emailing Brianna Klinger at bklinger@yorkrevolution.com no later than July 1st.

The York Revolution takes the field in a War of the Roses game against rival Lancaster Stormers at 5:00 p.m.

The celebration will once again feature a post-game performance by the York Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, showcasing a patriotic program that includes an interactive sing-along led by the Chorus. In a returning crowd favorite, officials have also confirmed the Revolution's signature cannon will be incorporated as part of the performance of Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture," adding some powerful "booms" late in the concert.

Returning this year is the signature July 4 tradition of the Dual Fireworks Spectacular presented by Glatfelter Insurance Group, set to launch at the conclusion of the concert. The show will once again feature synchronized pyrotechnics from inside-the-ballpark and outside at Small Athletic Field. Fans inside the stadium will have full views of both the center field launch and the Small Field display.

"July4York has become one of York County's most treasured traditions because it brings together so many of the things that make our community special," said York Revolution President and General Manager, Ben Shipley. "From the Factory Whistle and veteran recognition to baseball, live music, and fireworks, it's a celebration that truly has something for everyone."

Shipley thanked the Powder Mill Foundation for supporting the beloved annual tradition once again.

"Events like July4York don't just come together on their own," he said. "They're made possible because organizations throughout our area step up to help create these community experiences. We're incredibly thankful for their support."

Gates to the ballpark will open for free to the general public after the Revolution game ends at approximately 7:00 p.m. Ballpark concessions will be available prior to the one-hour symphony and chorus performance and fireworks show.

In total, July4York will feature more than seven hours of entertainment as part of York's America250 celebration.

The event schedule is as follows:

2:30 p.m. - Family Fun Zone opens on Brooks Robinson Plaza featuring inflatables and face painting

3:45 p.m. - Factory Whistle Concert

4:00 p.m. - Gates open for ticketed fans

4:15 p.m. - Veteran Parade

5:00 p.m. - York Revolution game against the Lancaster Stormers

7:00 p.m. - Gates open to the general public for free access to enjoy the symphony and fireworks

8:30 p.m. - York Symphony Orchestra performance

9:30 p.m. - Dual Fireworks Spectacular presented by Glatfelter Insurance Group

Tickets for the York Revolution game are available by visiting YorkRevolution.com, calling 717-801-HITS (4487), or stopping by the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park.

Public Notice: Due to setup and safety requirements associated with the Dual Fireworks Spectacular, the York County Heritage Rail Trail adjacent to Small Athletic Field will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. Trail users are encouraged to plan alternate routes during this time.







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York Revolution Celebrate America250 with Annual July4York - York Revolution

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