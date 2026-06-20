Power and Pitching Propel Ducks over Stormers

Published on June 19, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 5-3 on Friday night in the fourth game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Long Island took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the third inning on Wilmer Difo's run-scoring base hit off Lancaster starting pitcher Noah Bremer. The Ducks made it 3-0 in the fourth on Marcus Chiu's RBI single and Alsander Womack's run-scoring double. The Flock opened up a 5-0 edge in the sixth courtesy of quack-to-quack solo home runs to right centerfield produced by Anthony Garcia and Ronaldo Hernandez.

The Stormers scored three runs in the seventh to cut the deficit to 5-3 on consecutive RBI two-base hits from Joe DeLuca and David Smith and a run-scoring groundout off the bat of Troy Schreffler, but Sal Romano would cut the rally short by striking out pinch-hitter Scott Kelly looking on a payoff pitch. Lancaster would get no closer as the duo of Bryan Shaw and Ramon Santos retired all six batters they faced, four by way of the strikeout with Santos erasing the last two batters of the ballgame in DeLuca and Smith each on swinging strikeouts for his Atlantic League leading seventh save of the season.

Jacobson (1-2) picked up his first win of the season after firing five scoreless innings on just a pair of hits allowed, walking two and striking out a season-high six batters. Bremer (4-3) was tagged with the loss, surrendering five runs on nine hits in six innings of work, walking one while striking out six.

Garcia had two hits, an RBI and a run scored, while Aaron Takacs tallied a single and a double en route to the victory.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their six-game series on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Tragar Home Services. It will also be a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday at the ballpark. Right-hander Nolan Clenney (3-3, 4.33) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers righty Luke Albight (5-4, 4.87).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2026

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