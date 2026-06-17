Trevor Bauer to Start Sunday; Meet-And-Greet Friday

Published on June 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced 10-year Major League veteran Trevor Bauer is scheduled to be the starting pitcher on Sunday, June 21, for the team's series finale against the Lancaster Stormers at 1:35 p.m.

The right-hander is slated to take the mound for the first time since May 17 when he was placed on the injured list after leaving his start vs. Gastonia with back spasms. He has compiled a 4-1 record with a 2.43 ERA and 56 strikeouts to just seven walks in 37.0 innings pitched across six starts this season. The 35-year-old pitched a no-hitter in game one of a doubleheader at Lancaster on April 26 and struck out a franchise single game record 15 batters on May 12 vs. Gastonia.

Gates to Fairfield Properties Ballpark will open at 12:35 p.m. (12:20 for full season ticket holders) on June 21, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35. In addition to celebrating Father's Day, it will also be a FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday. Fans are invited to enjoy a Catch on the Field from the time gates open until 1:00. After the game, fans are also welcome to take part in Kids Run the Bases.

The Ducks have also announced a Trevor Bauer No-Hitter Commemorative Photo giveaway for the first 1,500 fans in attendance at the game on Friday, June 19, courtesy of David Lerner Associates, Inc. The 8.5 x 11" photo features Bauer holding the baseball he threw for the final out of his no-hitter on April 26. Bauer will be signing autographs for a very limited time in the picnic area, located on the main concourse down the left field line, beginning at 5:40 p.m. Friday (ballpark gates open at 5:35). Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the chance to meet Trevor. First pitch for Friday's game vs. Lancaster is set to follow at 6:35.

Tickets for these games, and every Ducks home game, are now available. Fans can purchase their tickets by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-3825 or going online to LIDucks.com. Those unable to make the games can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today by visiting DugoutTV.org.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 724 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







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